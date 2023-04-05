The ‘No BS’ approach

The pride she has in the strength of her community alongside her degree in business management create the perfect marriage of merits for Jes Peterson’s recent undertaking as the new owner of Rochester’s long-standing consignment shop, Kismet.

Hardworking and creative, Jes characterizes herself as an artist who values the innovative ideas and spirit of her clients. “Kismet has a huge variety of clothing, so the possibilities are endless. Wearing items we carry in the shop and accenting with select accessories gives customers an idea of how to layer and how to wear things they wouldn't usually choose for themselves,” she says.

Jes lives by two key mantras: "We are well on our way to greatness" and “solutions not problems.” She is a lifelong Rochester resident and has a deep love of cats, live music, hugs and polka dots.

Your style put simply:

Mid-modern and unpretentious.

ADVERTISEMENT

How do others often classify your style?

Fun and funky.

What can people expect to see more of fashion-wise this spring based on the merchandise you're seeing come in at Kismet?

Linen items have been pouring in and head right out the door, along with dresses and skirts in bright, fun patterns — especially floral. Recently we added a vintage corner and a section of the shop curated by Everyday Mae, which appeals to a younger audience. Ladies tops are the bread and butter of the shop. Jewelry has been another hot item, as well as designer purses, wallets and shoes.

Jes Peterson keeps it simple when it comes to hair and makeup. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Anything in particular that you think makes your style fall outside of the status quo?

I am a strong independent woman that swears like a sailor; a ‘No BS’ kinda gal with lots of tattoos.

What's something you put on that instantly brings you a sense of happiness?

Anything unique and unusual, off-color or bizarre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Any sentimental items you own?

The boyfriend hoodie; you know the one some cute guy gave you or left behind that's 10 sizes too big.

Items worth the splurge?

Shoes. Do not buy cheap shoes, ever. No matter how cute they are, your older self will thank you.

Jes Peterson swears by spending money on great shoes. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

What are some of your favorite rave-worthy second-hand finds?

So many. Some of the gorgeous dresses that come through the shop, either super fancy, crazy vintage cuts and wild patterns are a treat for the eyes. And the fancy fur coats that make you feel like a superstar on the walk of fame are definitely noteworthy.

Anything you wish you could tell your younger self about style or being authentic knowing what you know now?

Confidence is key, I spent my younger years full of self doubt. Now in my forties I finally feel like I can be true to myself.

ADVERTISEMENT

What clothing item will you never part with?

My concert tees.

How does hair/makeup play a role in your get-ready routine?

Been rocking a curly girl style I call "The Mandy" for about five years. It's a short, natural curl hairstyle that is super easy — scrunch and go! I'm pretty basic in the make-up category as well; I love red lipstick, so on occasion I will rock it. My winning personality takes over what I lack in beauty.

Parting thoughts or advice for others?

Wear what feels comfortable for you … be yourself but change is good, so don't be afraid to explore — the possibilities are endless.

Jes Peterson is the new owner of Kismet, the consignment clothing boutique on North Broadway, so style is part of her business. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.