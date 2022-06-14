The pie woman: Amy Caucutt loves giving the gift of pie

Which would you choose? Chocolate cream, lemon meringue, cherry rhubarb?

These are just a few of the pie choices Amy Caucutt of Rochester offers church friends at St. Luke's Episcopal Church for their birthdays or anniversaries. Actually that effort may be one of the only good things to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm retired, and in June of 2020 I was looking for something meaningful – and fun – to do when I thought of this," Caucutt said. "I've always liked to bake pies, it's one of the few things I can cook well, so why not spread the joy? Sweet things, like desserts, make people happy."

How does she know who has a special event coming?

"That information is listed in the weekly church bulletin, and I make note of that," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amy Caucutt consults a recipe book while working on a batch of maple pecan pies Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home in Rochester. Caucutt bakes the pies to give to fellow congregants at St. Luke's Episcopal Church for birthdays and other celebrations. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

It's not just for adults; kids get in on this too. Caucutt sends the person an e-mail with the choices of the week and then they respond back. During the early COVID days of isolation, she would take the pie to the house, and hand it off through the door, though "sometimes we were able to get in a little visit, always staying at a distance on the stoop."

Though originally she thought the project would be short-lived, here she is two years later still happily at it.

Church members aren't the only ones who have benefited from her pie expertise.

"I was a legislative policy analyzer for 29 years, and if a commissioner was having a birthday or there was something special going on I'd bring one to the workroom on a day when the county board met."

As you'd expect, she has many recipes as well as cookbooks devoted to just pies, among them a cookbook from Betty's Pies (a popular pie shop up by Two Harbors, Minn.), the "Norske Nook Book of Pies," a Betty Crocker pie book, and a collection published by Matt Belau and Wolf Marisol of Rochester. Though she has literally hundreds of recipes to choose from, she is very particular.

"I only bake those that have won awards, then I know they will be good," Caucutt said.

Amy Caucutt works on a batch of maple pecan pies Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home in Rochester. Caucutt bakes the pies to give to fellow congregants at St. Luke's Episcopal Church for birthdays and other celebrations. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Looking through a few, I noticed she has written notes on many of the recipes. Interestingly, she knows how many pies can be made out of a recipe and that is true of crusts as well. "When I make a crust I use both lard and butter for flavor and texture but I've also used the Pillsbury refrigerated pie crusts. Interesting, most people choose a streusel top for their pie, seldom a second crust."

On a baking day she can turn out as many as 10 pies or more. Caucutt uses the small personal size aluminum tins measuring 5-6 inches, enough for one. "These work really well because then you can just throw them away or use them for something else after," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pie fillings are all made from scratch, nothing pre-made for her, and if it is a blackberry she will have picked them herself. She has baked literally hundreds with more to come, regardless of what COVID does.

Amy Caucutt works on a batch of maple pecan pies Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home in Rochester. Caucutt bakes the pies to give to fellow congregants at St. Luke's Episcopal Church for birthdays and other celebrations. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Being a lover and baker of pies, does she have favorites?

"Of course, cherry pie and peach pie," she said.

Even though it wasn't my birthday she gave me a cherry crunch pie as I left. I can describe it in one word: Delicious.

Blueberry basil cream pie

2 1/2 cups whole milk

3 egg yolks

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

Dash salt

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 pre-baked pie crust

Mix the milk, egg yolks, sugar, cornstarch and salt into a medium saucepan. Cook on medium heat, stirring constantly until thick. Add butter and vanilla. Pour the filling into a pre-baked pie crust. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 3 hours.

Fresh blueberry glaze

1-1/2 cups blueberries, mashed

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup water

1/4 cup cornstarch, sifted

6 large basil leaves, tied in a cheesecloth bag

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

1/4 teaspoon orange zest

4 cups fresh blueberries

In a large pan, mix the mashed blueberries, sugar, water and cornstarch over medium heat. Stir constantly until thick and boiling. Add the basil bag, then take pan off the heat. Remove basil leaves. Add lime juice and orange zest. Refrigerate for 3 hours. In a large bowl mix glaze with the 4 cups fresh blueberries. Pour over the pie filling. Garnish with fresh basil leaves. Keep refrigerated. (In her notes, Caucutt writes this makes a large pie.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Norske Nook peach pie

1 double-crust

2-1/2 lbs. peaches, peeled, pitted and sliced

1 cup sugar

1 cup peach gelatin powder (1 3 oz. pkg.)

2 tablespoons cornstarch

3 tablespoons minute tapioca

1 teaspoon almond abstract

1 tablespoon cold salted butter cut into 3 slices

Preheat oven to 375. Place half the peaches in the crust. In a medium bowl whisk together the sugar, gelatin powder, cornstarch and tapioca. Spread half of the dry mixture over the peaches in the crust. Add the remaining peaches, followed by the rest of the dry mixture. Sprinkle with the almond extract and dot with the butter slices. Top with the remaining crust, crimp around the edges and cut slits in the top. Sprinkle with sugar. Bake until a knife comes out clear, not sugary, about 2 hours. Thickens as it cools.

Maple pecan pie

This is from the Belau-Marisol collection.

3 eggs

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup good quality maple syrup

3 tablespoons butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup pecan halves

Preheat oven to 375. Mix all ingredients together and pour into a 9-inch unbaked pastry crust. Bake for 40-45 minutes. (Caucutt adds a little maple flavoring and adds 1/2 cup more pecans.)

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .