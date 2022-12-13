The proof is in the pudding

Desserts during the holidays can run the gamut of sweets from cookies and candies to puddings and pies.

For many families ,tradition plays a big part in what is served on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. It might be an elegant steamed plum pudding brought flaming to the table (à la Bob Cratchit), maybe a cranberry pudding with a butter sauce. Another popular end to the festive meal is a sweet, creamy molded gelatin-based dessert, much like a panna cotta, called Holiday Almond Pudding.

In many parts of the world the steamed plum pudding is the traditional dessert, especially in England, and was brought to this country by the mid-1800s. It does however face a lot of competition from other holiday desserts, especially pies.

The pudding ingredients include dried fruits, nuts, eggs, molasses, spices, flour and butter (replacing suet). It is steamed in a special mold for several hours then served warm and brought flaming to the table and served with a hard or butter sauce. Whether called plum pudding or figgy pudding — famed in song — they are basically the same. The good news is that it can be made ahead, wrapped well and frozen, then thawed and reheated. I have done this for literally decades.

The dish itself has quite a history. It has been made in some form since the 14th century when it was more like a gruel. Over time other ingredients were added, likely based on what was affordable and available, and so it took on different flavors and textures, but always with spices, and usually steamed in what was called a "steaming bag." It was left to the Victorians to fine-tune it into pretty much what it is today.

What's interesting is the pudding's close ties to the Christmas story and Christianity. Many of the recipes have 13 ingredients, representing Jesus and the Twelve Disciples. One recipe I saw (not the one here) did do that — raisins, currants, butter, brown sugar, breadcrumbs, citron, lemon peel, orange peel, flour, spices, eggs, milk and brandy. Traditionally in England the pudding is made on what is called "stir-up Sunday," the week before the beginning of Advent. Families mix the ingredients in a bowl with a wooden spoon (signifying the manger), stirring east to west, the direction of the Three Wise Men. A special addition to the batter is a little trinket of some kind, which brings a year of good luck to the person who gets it.

The Christmas cranberry pudding is also steamed and has a nice tart zing to it. Served with a butter sauce, it too is a favorite traditional holiday dessert. A good idea is to double the butter sauce recipe as guests or family members will want more. The recipe here has been handed down through four generations, so it is well-tested. Another popular dessert is holiday almond pudding, a creamy, gelatin-based dessert.

Don't let the creamy description turn you off. It's delicious. Once the mixture is made up it can be poured into individual cups (try punch cups) or small bowls or put in a pretty bowl to setup. Drizzle a little raspberry sauce over each portion. This dessert can also be made a day or two ahead and stored, covered, in the refrigerator.

Steamed plum pudding

1 cup pitted prunes

1 cup water

3 eggs

1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1-3/4 cups sugar

2 tablespoons brandy

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1-1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon allspice

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cloves

1/2 cup golden raisins

1/2 cup dark raisins

1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts.

Butter the bottoms and sides of a 2-quart steamed pudding mold, then dust the lid with sugar and butter. In a small saucepan over high heat combine the prunes and water. Bring to a simmer, lower heat, cover and simmer until prunes are very soft, about 15 minutes. Cool mixture ten minutes, then put in blender. Add eggs and puree until smooth. Set aside. With a mixer, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes. Beat in the prune mixture, brandy and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking soda, allspice, salt and cloves. Stir into the prune mixture and with mixer on low beat until well-blended. Stir in raisins and nuts. Spoon batter into the mold, attach lid. Fill a large soup pot with water and bring to a boil. Add a steamer rack or large trivet. Place the mold on a steamer rack set over, not in, the water. Cover and steam about 2 hours. Check water level occasionally, adding more boiling water if necessary. Mold should not be in the water. Carefully take mold out of pot, remove lid. Invert pudding onto a serving plate. Serve warm or at room temperature. This freezes beautifully.

Steamed cranberry pudding with butter sauce

1 teaspoon soda

1/2 cup hot water

1/2 cup light molasses

1/4 cup butter, room temperature

1 teaspoon baking powder

1-1/2 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

2-3 cups cranberries, cut in half or chopped

Grease and sprinkle sugar into an 8- or 9-inch square pan. Combine soda and water. Put molasses in a bowl and add the soda and water and butter. Mix. Whisk the dry ingredients until well-combined and add to the molasses mixture, then stir in cranberries. Spoon into pan, which should only be 2/3 full. Cover pan securely with foil. Steam for two hours by placing pan on a trivet in a Dutch oven or large pan. Fill with boiling water to half-way up sides of the pudding pan. Cover Dutch oven or pan loosely. Turn heat on high until steam begins to escape, then lower heat for rest of cooking time.

Butter sauce

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup half-and-half

1/2 cup melted butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

In a saucepan mix sugar and cream together. Add the melted butter and vanilla. Heat just to boiling point. Pour hot sauce over warm pudding

Holiday almond pudding

1 cup heavy cream

1/3 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 envelope unflavored gelatin

1/4 cup cold water

1 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon almond flavoring

Heat cream and sugar and salt together in a saucepan on very low heat until sugar dissolves. Stir. Dissolve gelatin in cold water, then add to cream mixture, stir well. Cool until mixture begins to thicken slightly, then add the sour cream and almond flavoring. Stir until mixture is smooth, then put into little cups or bowls, or in one larger bowl. Serve with fresh raspberries or a raspberry sauce. Slivered, toasted almonds can also be used as a garnish. This recipe can be doubled.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .