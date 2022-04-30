The return of macramé can brighten any décor

So what is macramé? Macramé is a form of fiber art found as wall hangings, plant hangers to jewelry and more. Using simple materials like cotton twine, jute, hemp or yarn, macramé has become one of the biggest trends in the world in the last few years. Why? Macramé is easy to make, a natural art that makes your home décor feel stylish and adds real texture to plain wall.

Macramé history

Macramé was best known back in the '60s and '70s, but the textile art form of knotting originated in the 13th century when Arabic decorative weavers used knots to secure loose ends of woven textiles, like towels and shawls. Many believe the term macramé comes from the Arabic word “migramah” or “'fringe."

Popular in the 1970s, weavers expressed their individuality in each of their art pieces as each piece was knotted and unique. Hip at the time, most thought macramé was a hippie and beatnik thing. So how does the Bohemian style or “Boho” come into play? Well, “Boho” is a term given to the Roma community in central Europe where the folks like the hippies of the past were Bohemian artists and writers leading a life of the same with colorful creativity. So with the popularity of the “Boho” look helped the popularity of macramé.

Today, not only has macramé come back, but it has come back with a purpose, more color and design than back in the 60s and 70s.

Vintage finds

Vintage macramé can be found at some estate and garage sales, flea-markets and some thrift, antique shops from time to time and online where prices can go up to $400 on some depending on size and age.

Jeremy Westrum, owner of Rootz of Inspiration and Window Wonderz, located next to the Yellow Monkey, Seventh Street, NW in Rochester, says, “Our unique macramé handmade plant holder comes with a hand painted gourd set in with one of our store plants. We have many plants and pots to sit on a shelf or to hang for Mother's Day or any day with new arriving.”

Winona weaver Linda Sorensen Grupa, of What Knots, says, “My next showing at Acoustic Cafe is in July. I did a showing in January and sold a number of pieces. Art & Sol, West Fourth Street, Winona, has some of my work. Right now the largest collection I have is at The One Shop, which just opened in LaCrosse, Wis. I am always so excited to see what customers think of my work.”

Jenna Lubinski, The Refinery, Winona, says, “The softness of a macramé piece is a comeback trend of 2022. Our macramé pieces come from many places, and are mixes of new and older pieces I have located at vintage shops and antique estate sales. They add 'Boho' and feminine aesthetic to any style of home. What I love about the newer pieces of macramé is that they have become more functional, with storage pockets for magazines or your newest plant. Some incorporate shelves into the weaving, or the large pieces now used for a statement headboard, or a sweet matching set used for curtains.”

Melissa Klema, Adourn, Chatfield, says, “Our macramé is made by a woman named Cassie Rasmussen, Knot and Needle. Cassie has been making it for a few years and does gorgeous wall hangings in all sorts of styles and sizes. The wood she uses for her pieces to hang on comes from her grandparents farm. Cassie finds each piece, cleans it and sands it down, uses large brass and carved bone beads in some of her weaving. Cassie also makes coasters, key chains and plant hangers.”

Judy Ratz, vendor at Treasures Under Sugar Loaf, Winona, says, “We have macramé key chains, plant hangers, dream catchers, owls and wall hangings in our booth at Treasures Under Sugar Loaf, hand made by my sister Pam Myers.”

Macrame Owl wall hanging and plant hangers found at Treasures Under Sugar Loaf, Winona made by weaving artist, Pam Myers. Contributed

