The sky is filled with tales of love for Valentine's Day

Once again Valentine's Day is upon us. With Valentine's falling on Monday night this year, I know many will be celebrating this weekend.

The usual gifts and romantic dinners are great, but if you want to make Valentine's 2022 really heavenly, let me suggest a plan that won't drain your wallet. Arrange a date with the one you love, or the one you are trying to love, under the stars, maybe after dinner. You don't even have to stay out all night. Afterward, a fireplace and a late nightcap will round out a stellar evening. Bundle up as best you can and do some snuggling to ward off the mid-winter chill.

Check out last week's Starwatch column for the February star map

This year, Valentine's night is lucky enough to have a nearly full moon in the Rochester heavens that will really get the night off to a romantic start. Once you're finished moongazing, turn your celestial sights to the southeast toward Orion the Hunter, my favorite constellation.

On the upper left corner of Orion, above the three bright stars in a row that make up the hunter's belt, is what I call "the star of love." I'm talking about Betelgeuse, the second brightest star of Orion. Betelgeuse is an Arabic name roughly translated to English as "Armpit of the Great One." That's right, Betelgeuse marks the armpit of Orion.

So what does Betelgeuse have to do with love?

The answer is threefold. First, you can easily see that it has a distinctly orange-red hue, which gives it that Valentine look. Second, Betelgeuse behaves like a beating heart, only a lot slower. Third, Betelgeuse is a big "stellar heart" star because it's more than 700 million miles in diameter, even at its smallest. Our home star, the sun, isn't even a million miles in diameter.

Some other great celestial Valentine treasures are the constellations Cassiopeia the Queen and Cepheus the King. In February, the royal pair is hanging in the north-northwestern sky.

I don't have enough space to share the entire Greek mythology story about Cassiopeia. The gist is that Queen Cassiopeia, the queen of ancient Ethiopia, ticked off Hera, queen of the Greek gods, because Cassiopeia claimed she was much more beautiful than Hera. Hera tied Cassiopeia up in her throne and flung her up into the sky to be an eternal prisoner of the heavens.

In fact, the bright constellation looks like an upside-down W or a right side up M. That W or M is supposed to resemble Cassiopeia's throne.

King Cepheus was very upset and couldn't bear being on Earth without his wife. He begged Zeus, the king of the gods, to hurl him up into the sky right next to Cassiopeia. At first, Zeus resisted, but Cepheus wore him down with all his whining and crying. Zeus catapulted the king to the heavens.

Cassiopeia and Cepheus are unwilling prisoners of the night sky but very willing prisoners of love. By the way, the constellation Cepheus doesn't look anything like a king. It appears more like a house with a steep roof pointing to the upper left. Cepheus isn't as bright as Cassiopeia, but is still pretty easy to search for with the one you love.

If it's cloudy Monday night, postpone that celestial date with your sweetheart. Hopefully, you'll spend many future nights under the stars together.

