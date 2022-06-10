SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News reporting
The stellar circle of life, part two: a star lives

Nuclear fusion is what makes a star shine, but eventually will lead to that star's death.

SW PHOTO FOR JUNE 10-12, 2022.jpg
The Double Cluster in the constellation Perseus features about 300-400 stars per cluster. The cluster is made up of relatively young stars at the start of their stellar lives.
Contributed / Mike Lynch
By Mike Lynch
June 10, 2022 09:00 AM
In part one of a trilogy last week in Starwatch, I described how stars are born in gigantic groups. This week, we'll look at the lives of stars. (Hint: Next week is about the death of stars.)

Every phase is controlled by gravity. All stars are essentially big balls of hydrogen gas that gravitationally coalesce out of loose clouds of hydrogen referred to as nebulae. As these giant balls of hydrogen gas born out of nebulae become massive enough, their nuclear fusion furnaces fire up, producing incredible amounts of light and radiation. Once that happens, a protostar becomes a star and lives out its celestial life.

At that point, a star lives a life of nuclear fusion within the star's core. Again gravity plays a key role. Gravitational compression builds up the pressure and temperature to incredible levels inside a star. In the case of our sun, an average-sized star in our Milky Way, it has a mass of 2 with 30 zeros after it in kilograms. That kind of mass results in a tremendous gravitational force that pushes in on the sun's core to the tune of over 500 billion pounds per square inch. With that kind of pressure, the temperature at the core exceeds 27 million degrees. There’s even more gravitational pressure and higher temperatures in more massive stars.

Because of this tremendous heat, hydrogen atoms in the inner core of stars are zipping along at incredible speeds and slamming into each other with astonishing violence. By their very nature, hydrogen atoms tend to be electrically repulsive to each other. They don’t even like to be close. But because the force of these collisions totally overwhelms their atomic independence, they not only bash into each other, they actually fuse together. That’s nuclear fusion in a nutshell. It’s like slamming your hands together with such force that they merge or fuse into one big hand.

Inside the cores of stars, hydrogen atoms fuse to form heavier helium atoms. It takes slightly less than four hydrogen atoms to form one helium atom. The tiny extra amount of hydrogen gets converted into a tremendous amount of energy. That’s the tricky and highly complicated part of nuclear fusion that has to do with Albert Einstein’s famous assertion that energy and mass can be interchanged if you have the right conditions. Those conditions are met in the violent cores of stars. The collective radiation from these hydrogen atom collisions, in the form of light, heat, gamma rays, and x-rays, slowly makes its way to the outer layer of a star. From that outer layer, the radiation travels away in all directions at the speed of light. A balance is struck between gravitational energy pushing in a star and nuclear fusion energy pushing out.

Another way to look at is that hydrogen is a star's fuel, helium is the ash, and energy is a byproduct. In just one second, our sun converts almost 700 million tons of hydrogen to helium and energy. Despite that incredible consumption rate, our sun won’t run out of hydrogen for another 5 billion years. Since our sun is an average star in terms of its size and mass, the supply of hydrogen atoms in its core will hold out a lot longer than more massive stars. The huge stellar guys can run through their hydrogen supply in just a few billion years, while a smaller star has an active life of well over 10 billion years.

Eventually, all stars, including our beloved sun, will run out of hydrogen atoms in their collective cores, and the death process will kick in. Stellar death is the subject of next week’s Starwatch, and believe me when I tell you that stars don’t die quietly, and some really go out with a bang.

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is author of the book, “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .

Starwatch — Mike Lynch column sig

