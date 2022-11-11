The winter goat herder is coming

Without a doubt, Auriga, the chariot driver with goats on his shoulder, is one of the strangest constellations in the winter heavens.

How can you make a lopsided pentagon into a chariot driver hauling a mama goat with her baby kid goats? A mega imagination, that's how.

Now, most constellations don't really look like what they are supposed to be because they were visual tools to pass on stories and legends. People would see a formation or group of stars that approximately matched the character of a particular story and then name that constellation after the character. Different civilizations would have other characters and constellations. The Greeks named Auriga, but in this case I think they went to extremes.

According to one of the Greek legends, there once was a mighty king named Oenomaus, who was a ruler of a mighty kingdom. He had a beautiful daughter, Hippodamia, who had many suitors who wished to marry her. King Oenomaus didn't wish his daughter to marry any of them and wanted them all killed. Nice guy, right? The king was an excellent chariot racer and arranged chariot races with all the suitors. The deal was this: The first suitor to beat him in a race would win his daughter's hand, but he would be killed if he lost the race. Since Oenomaus had the fastest horses in the land, he routinely outraced the young lads and slayed the suitors one by one.

Only one suitor was left, Pelops, son of Hermes, the messenger of the gods. When his turn came to chariot race for the hand of Hippodamia, he got some extra divine help from the other gods. They provided a chariot that would sprout golden wings to ensure victory. Pelops didn't stop there though. He paid off Oenomaus's chariot driver Myrtilus to betray the king. Myrtilus was to replace the lynchpins of the king's chariot with copies made of wax. In return for his betrayal, Pelops promised half the kingdom to Myrtilus after the king lost the race and was killed.

When the race began, Oenomaus was able to keep up with Pelops but right on schedule, the golden wings popped out of the crooked suitor's chariot. The king was left in a cloud of dust. Oenomaus ordered Myrtilus to force the horses to go faster, but he had other plans. The once faithful student was ejected from the chariot just before it self-destructed. Oenomaus was then dragged to his death, cursing the name of Myrtilus.

Pelops proceeded to marry Hippodamia and live happily ever after with the Queen of the kingdom. Myrtilus was happy for the new couple but still wanted his half of the kingdom. A deal was a deal. He confronted Pelops, demanding his share, but crooked as he was, Pelops stalled him, claiming that his lawyers were drawing up all the papers that would be ready in a few days. Myrtilus was satisfied with this explanation and went walking off. Just as he did, Pelops, with his inherited godly powers, kicked Mytilus so hard that he went flying into the heavens and magically became the constellation we know today as Auriga.

No one knows exactly how the betraying chariot driver got the mama goat and baby goats on his shoulder, but the leading theory is that shepherds added on them as they watched their flocks by night.

Again, look for Auriga the charioteer turned goat farmer in the low eastern evening sky. See if you can spot the dim triangle of stars that make the baby goats to the lower right of Capella.

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is author of the book, “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

