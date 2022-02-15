There are times when coffee breaks take precedence over work

This forenoon, my plans are to go with daughters Verena and Susan and grandchildren Jennifer and Ryan to have a coffee break with Martha.

Martha is a widow with five children in this community. Her oldest child recently turned 9. Susan and Martha have become friends since both losing their husbands. Martha and her children are moving back to her home community to be closer to her parents. Susan wanted to go visit her before she moves. Daughter Lovina might also go along.

Tomorrow morning, some of our church ladies are going to go for a coffee break at neighbor Susie’s in honor of her 40th birthday. Her birthday was last week, but because of the weather, it was postponed.

That might be the reason I’m not getting much accomplished this week with two coffee breaks. Sometimes you have to just let the work go and take one day at a time.

This week, I am glad to rest my right shoulder and arm. Somehow when I turned around, my shoulder started to hurt and the pain ran down my right arm. I have numbness in my arm and fingers, so I think it’s a pinched nerve. I am rotating cold packs and heat to loosen it up. I sure am looking forward to the pain leaving.

Sunday was baptismal services in our church with four young souls. Among them were nephew Benjamin and his special friend Crystal. Jacob, sister Emma’s husband who died five months ago, would have been so happy to see everyone who came to support the baptism. Brother Albert and Sarah Irene and some of their family, and sister Liz and Levi and some of their family attended the services. It was so good to visit with them.

Daughter Susan and granddaughter Jennifer attended baptismal services on Feb. 5 for Mose’s two youngest siblings. Little grandson Ryan stayed here with us. He looked so cute following Grandpa Joe around outside. He told me he is helping Grandpa do the chores. Daughter Verena also spent some time here Saturday. It’s always so good to have her home again.

Feb. 6 was son Joseph’s special friend Grace’s birthday. Joseph bought a cake and made supper on the grill Saturday night in her honor.

It is 6 a.m. and I want to prepare something to take along to the coffee break. I will probably slice summer sausage and cheese and take crackers to with it. Susan and Verena are taking some goodies too.

A reader shared this recipe for honey-peanut butter cookies with me.

Honey-Peanut Butter Cookies

1/2 cup shortening

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup honey

2 eggs

3 cups flour

1 cup sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine shortening, peanut butter, honey, eggs, flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Roll into balls and place on ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten with fork dipped in flour. Bake for 8–10 minutes.

