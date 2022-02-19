There's an art and science to making an effective apology

People sometimes speak and act in ways that harm other people. This happens; it’s part of being a human being that lives in community with other human beings.

Just as we can behave in ways that contribute to the healing of all creation, we can also behave, unconsciously and consciously, in ways that cause harm. When this happens, there is a pathway back to peace, and it involves apologizing.

As children, we learned to say “I’m sorry” to siblings and classmates when we behaved in hurtful ways. It was at that time in early childhood that apology instruction concluded for most of us, and we’ve been winging it ever since.

Without opportunities to practice and learn more about the mechanics of an effective apology, many adults are ill-equipped for a life of making mistakes, which is just another way of saying “life.”

We all make mistakes; it’s normal and part of how we learn. For this reason, apologizing should be normal, too.

Join me in a quest to normalize apologizing.

Apologizing is part of peacemaking. It repairs trust and keeps us in relationship with other people. We make peace with people we know, people we don’t know, God and ourselves.

The simplest definition of an apology is “an acknowledgment of wrongdoing.”

Researchers continue to study the core components of an effective apology.

Howard Zehr is considered “the grandfather of restorative justice.” Zehr describes about the four key components: “Apology may be difficult but the formula is quite simple: an apology requires us to 1. name and take responsibility for the harm, 2. acknowledge that it was wrong, 3. express our regret for our actions and their effects, and 4. seek to prevent such wrongs in the future.”

The restorative justice framework adds a fifth piece to an apology which involves seeking to repair harm to the extent it is possible.

We’ve all experienced first-hand the limitations of non-apologies like, “I’m sorry you feel that way.” Brief articulations of “I’m sorry” without the rest of the components are equally ineffective.

Each of the parts of an apology are like the planks of wood constructing a bridge of trust. We need all the planks to be able to rebuild and reconnect.

Even though there are many obvious benefits to transparent interpersonal expressions of sorrow and regret, resistance is still common.

Apology refusal is common among people with two types of tendencies: those with exaggerated self-esteem as well as those with very low self-esteem.

A balanced, healthy sense of self equips us to recognize that our worth isn’t dependent on being perfect or being perceived as perfect. Instead, we can move about life fully aware that we will make mistakes and other people can know that we make mistakes.

A balanced sense of self is the foundation that frees people to apologize without resistance.

The more I learn about the "science of sorry," the more I hope to discover. A brief study of the topic has revealed many apology-adjacent areas of interest.

For instance, there’s ample evidence showing that women are more likely to apologize than men.

This has inspired a related movement encouraging women to become more conscious of the habit of over-apologizing — of saying “sorry” whenever other people encounter inconveniences even when the apologizer has nothing to do with the cause of the problem.

Intergroup apologizing is an interesting subject, too, and describes apologies that are offered from one group to another group or a business to a group of consumers. Intergroup apology theory is its own entire field of study.

Today we’ve explored just the tip of the apology iceberg. Next week we'll explore how the topic relates to the spiritual and liturgical practice of confession and forgiveness.

As you give and receive amends this week, may you do it grounded in a holistic sense of your own worth and the worth of all those you encounter.

