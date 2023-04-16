99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
These $400,000 Rochester homes share 'extra character around each corner'

“Overall square footage, location and the updates in these homes is what’s dictating that they’re selling good or not. Buyers these days want move-in ready,” said Dustin Kanz, RE/MAX Results Realtor.

A green painted home with two garages.
The home at 510 16th St. SW in Rochester includes a cupola. The home’s cupola design is a small structure with air vents and a curved piece leading to a weather vane.
Contributed / Dwell Realty Group
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 8:00 AM

ROCHESTER — As spring cleaning and home improvement projects kick in, home sales and inventory are improving in Southeast Minnesota.

The Southeast Minnesota Realtors association, which represents an 11-county region, reported inventory as “up slightly,” according to Eric Brownlow, association executive and government affairs director. March 2023 saw 662 homes for sale compared to 608 homes in February.

In the $400,000 to $500,000 range, about 30 homes are on the market in Rochester with 22 in March. As of Friday, April 14, 210 total homes are for sale in Rochester with 219 homes in March and 173 in February.

Rochester’s median sales price was $305,000 for January to March 2023, according to the association.

“Our market’s getting tough, tougher for price-wise,” said Dustin Kanz, RE/MAX Results Realtor. “I just think overall square footage, location and the updates in these homes is what’s dictating that they’re selling good or not. Buyers these days want move-in ready.”

Here are two Rochester houses in the $400,000 to $500,000 range.

510 16th St. SW

There’s one home that readily “pops” for Dwell Realty Group Realtor Lauren Boutin — not just because of the olive green facade but from memories of growing up in Rochester. She remembers the unique architectural elements and the 1959 home undergoing modern updates.

“This has actually been one of my favorite homes in Rochester my whole life,” Boutin said. “One, the cupola over the garage was always catching my eye, and just architecture of the home, the age of it, how they’ve maintained it and currently the color of the home as well is extremely attractive.”

The five-bedroom and three-bathroom home at 510 16th St. SW is listed at $409,900.

The home’s cupola design is a small structure with air vents and a curved piece leading to a weather vane, Boutin said. Encyclopedia Britannica notes the 19th century popularity of cupolas as a distinguishing feature on homes in the United States. The “ornamental architectural detail” started in the Middle East and India in the eighth century and extended to Russia, Spain and England in the 17th and 18th centuries, according to ThoughtCo and Encyclopedia Britannica.

A yellow themed bathroom.
One of the home's three bathrooms at 510 16th St. SW in Rochester includes original tile.
Contributed / Dwell Realty Group

Boutin sees “a little bit of extra character around each corner” in the home, such as the mudroom’s in-floor heat and original bathroom tile.

“It has the vintage tile features in really good condition, which is actually, I think, a great benefit to the home. It doesn’t feel all new and sterile, it has that character to it,” Boutin said.

On the 0.79-acre lot, three of the five bedrooms are on the main floor. Boutin said the finished basement also adds extra space for family and friends. She added the “indoor-outdoor entertainment space” shines in the kitchen and backyard.

“You kind of are surprised when you walk out the back with just how much space you have,” Boutin said.

A brown front door in a white and gray entryway.
The mudroom, which includes in-floor heating, in the home at 510 16th St. SW in Rochester.
Contributed / Dwell Realty Group
A white brick fireplace and tan floors in a home's basement.
The finished basement at 510 16th St. SW in Rochester.
Contributed / Dwell Realty Group

1014 Northway Lane NE

If Kanz could pitch one characteristic of a tiered home at 1014 Northway Lane NE, he’d choose the bonus room above the garage. The pitched roof system places the bonus room in the second pitch with its own door access.

“You don’t see that in too many homes above the garage, it’s nice to have that bonus room,” Kanz said.

He said the bonus room is best utilized as a hobby room or kid’s room, though the 20-by-15 space is open to many possibilities. The four-bedroom and four-bathroom home is listed at $410,000.

A home's tan and brown exterior with snow in the front yard.
The tiered home includes a pitched roof system and three patio levels in the backyard at 1014 Northway Lane NE in Rochester.
Contributed / RE/MAX Results

The updated flooring, carpet, hardwood, vanities and tiles also make the “updated modern” home a “nice move-in ready home,” Kanz said. He added the light, open spaces are showcased with “nice tall ceilings with lots of tall windows for natural sunlight coming in.”

“It’s really been updated a lot in the last 10 years, pretty much everything’s been updated. It’s got really a nice, private manicured landscape backyard with like three patio levels,” Kanz said. “They’ve got lots of flowers and water fountains, and nice features like that for privacy.”

Pink flowers, green shrubs and trees grow in a backyard.
The backyard includes water fountains and three patio levels at 1014 Northway Lane NE in Rochester.
Contributed / RE/MAX Results
A tan and gray room with a desk and television.
The bonus room above the garage at 1014 Northway Lane NE in Rochester.
Contributed / RE/MAX Results
A round table with gray chairs and two sets of windows on either side.
The tall windows continue throughout the home's first floor at 1014 Northway Lane NE in Rochester.
Contributed / RE/MAX Results

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
