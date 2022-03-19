This church is something to 'taco bout'

ROCHESTER — Want a side of holy guacamole with your Sunday sermon? If so, then the services at NewDay Covenant Church might be a good fit.

For the last 12 years, NewDay Covenant Church held its weekly services as the Rochester YMCA, but with the Y’s recent closure, the church needed a new home. Steve Dunn, a NewDay parishioner and the owner of Taco JED, offered up his restaurant as a meeting space.

“It was a shock to us when we were informed on Jan. 4 that the YMCA would be closing its building, and that we would need to move out by the end of the month,” said Pastor John DuBall, who goes by Pastor John to his parishioners.

He’s quick to add that he’s “so thankful for those years of mutual support and encouragement” that came out of his church’s collaboration with the Y, another group that Pastor John says “genuinely wants to make a difference in people’s lives.”

Miriam and Matthew Haacke have been parishioners at NewDay for years. Miriam started attending nine years ago, and later brought Matthew, then her future husband, to the church three years later when they first started dating.

Miriam describes the church as being full of welcoming and generous people. “I have always felt like there’s an openness to have questions and express doubts, knowing that’s OK,” she said.

“Being out in the community and serving people in need is a big focus too,” said Miriam as she described the church. When Matthew was dealing with a major knee surgery, volunteers from NewDay made sure he got to his many physical therapy appointments. “It was really easy to see why Miriam was so passionate about being involved there,” he said, describing himself as having not always been “the churchiest person.”

“I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this is happening quickly,’” said Miriam, recalling her reaction when she heard the news of her church needing to find a new home. She was also excited to see what would happen next and envisioned services in parishioners’ homes. “I was surprised but confident that something would work out,” Matthew said.

The optimism expressed by both Matthew and Miriam was reflected in their larger congregation. “What I so appreciate about the people at NewDay is their perspective of possibilities,” said Pastor John. “God led us here to the YMCA for this season, so where might he be leading us next?”

Many local clergy and churches reached out to NewDay offering assistance, Pastor John said.

“We were truly moved by the willingness of one of our parishioners who quickly offered his place of business for us to meet at for the next few months,” he said. “I’ve gotten to know Steve over the past few years, and I’m inspired by his leadership focus of wanting to bring out the best in others.”

While Pastor John and his congregation couldn’t have guessed their future would involve services in a taco restaurant, things seem to be going well so far. Now on Sunday morning before the 9 a.m. service, you might see NewDay parishioners rolling sound equipment, instruments, and chairs from the NewDay office down the sidewalk to Taco JED which, like the church office, is found in Soldier’s Field Plaza.

Services have a slightly different feel at Taco JED. “Being at Taco JED, we are a more close-knit setting,” said Pastor John. “People sit around the Taco JED tables, which really lends to making discussion with others feel super comfortable,” says Miriam.

“I like how Taco JED is sort of neutral ground for someone who might otherwise feel uncomfortable entering a ‘church’ building,” she added.

In a way, it seems like the taco restaurant helps some parishioners come out of their shells.

Pastor John says holding services at Taco JED fits with his church’s values. “Jesus said, ‘they will know you are my followers by the love you have for one another’ and, ‘it is more blessed to give than to receive,’” he said. “We get to live that out in community. Our desire was not to own a building, but to find places we could do that where it will impact our whole city in a positive way.”

Parishioners who attend the services in person help Taco JED employees clean the restaurant after their service and before the restaurant opens at 11 a.m. “I think one of the great benefits of holding a service here is that we get to transition to having a meal with one another after the service,” said Pastor John. “Plus, it smells great every time you walk in,” he said with a laugh.

Pastor John says his go-to taco is the fried chicken with the jalapeno slaw. “What’s not to love?” asks Matthew. “Can’t ever go wrong with the best tacos in town after church.”

John Sievers is a freelance writer from Rochester.