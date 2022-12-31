99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
This has been a blessing, and goodbye comes soon

Columnist Emily Carson says my column here comes to an end soon here.

Opinion by Emily Carson
December 31, 2022 10:30 AM
With the planet just about to conclude its annual rotation around the sun, let’s reflect. I’m feeling nostalgic, grateful and contemplative about the last 12 years we’ve shared.

My weekly column, “Holy Everything” will come to an end in the new year. It has been an incredible experience, and I’m disappointed that this opportunity is over. That said, I’m sure glad to have been given the profound gift of a recurring spot in a newspaper. Today, I would like to express five specific gratitudes to you, dear readers.

Thank you for tending this space where we ponder and make meaning. Every week, we’ve met up here for about 500 words of wondering and wrestling about God, faith, and purpose. In the writing process, I’ve always imagined us sitting at a coffee table with warm beverages in our hands as we listened together for the voice of the divine. Like good gardeners, we’ve been partners in tending this plot. I’m glad we could create a safe space for ideas to grow.

Thank you for the real-life connections we’ve developed. This column has been a pathway to meaningful community connections. In grocery stores and church pews and coffee shops, we’ve met and shared conversations. Please stay in touch. I’ve appreciated every bridge that has been formed through “Holy Everything.”

Thank you for a space to dig deeper. Can you believe we’ve traveled through eleven Lenten seasons together? Every year during the 40 days of Lent, we explored a new topic related to Jesus. I treasured these times to reflect in a more extended, intentional way. Some of my favorite series were those that provided opportunities to step into the lived experiences of folks from the Bible who knew Jesus. I loved composing those fictionalized first-hand accounts of Mary, Thomas, Judas and so many others. I’m grateful we could imagine together.

Thank you for forming me into a more curious person. We’ve met up here almost 600 times, friends. Knowing that we’d have a weekly chance to connect shaped me into a more inquisitive human being. You taught me how to notice the smallest details of life, ministry and creation. You helped me trust that holiness could be found in everything.

Thank you for accompanying me through more than a decade of my life. When the column began, the title of it was “The Lady Pastor,” and I was a new church leader in Stewartville, Minnesota. I had just attended my 10-year high school class reunion when the first edition of the column hit newsstands.

In a few months, I’ll turn 40. So much life has happened in these years, and you’ve been there for it all. A new title for the column. A remission from a chronic platelet disorder. A multitude of vacations and adventures with family and friends. New jobs. New hobbies. Dogs. A spouse. I feel profoundly grateful for the scrapbook pages we’ve shared; thanks for walking together.

The final edition of “Holy Everything” published by the Post-Bulletin will appear next Saturday. I hope you’ll join me next week for one last appearance in the Life section of this paper. In the meantime, I hope you’ll visit emilyannecarson.com , send me an email, and sign up for my newsletter which will launch in January.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .

