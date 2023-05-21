This million dollar log home showcases lake life in Zumbro Falls

ZUMBRO FALLS — The lake life beckoned to a Zumbro Falls homeowner. After living north of the Twin Cities, she hoped for a log home along the water.

After 18 years, she is selling her home with a three-tiered deck, private shoreline area and lake views pervading throughout the home. Elcor Realty of Rochester Realtor Vicki Nelson said “there’s just nothing better” than lake life. She added the year-round nature of the lake, from boating and tubing to snowmobiling and ice fishing, makes the area enjoyable.

“It’s a beautiful log home,” Nelson said of the home at 56035 400th Ave. on a corner of Lake Zumbro. “It is so well-maintained. It has everything that everybody wants.”

The three-bedroom and two-bathroom home sits on 7.88 acres while bringing nature inside, including views of Lake Zumbro, peaceful sunsets and the surrounding trees. The home is listed at $1,400,000.

While the home was built focusing on the lake and complemented with wood logs in 2005, Nelson said, “I think the one thing that I like is not every single wall is the log. There is some sheetrock to break it up.” The logs have also been stained over the years but will be redone to their original state.

“It’s very comforting,” Nelson said of the log home feel. “It has the fireplace, it has the nice, vaulted ceilings with the wood beams, nice windows to see out and look at the lake and the wildlife. There’s a ton of wildlife out there.”

The log home at 56035 400th Ave. in Zumbro Falls sits on 7.88 acres with access to a private shoreline on Lake Zumbro. Contributed / Elcor Realty of Rochester

A living room in the home at 56035 400th Ave. showcases nature and the "comforting" feeling of a log home in Zumbro Falls. Contributed / Elcor Realty of Rochester