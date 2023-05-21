99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

This million dollar log home showcases lake life in Zumbro Falls

The home has a three-tiered deck, private shoreline area and lake views pervading throughout the home.

Zumbro-Falls-Home.jpg
A log home built in 2005 at 56035 400th Ave. in Zumbro Falls. “It’s very comforting,” said Realtor Vicki Nelson of the log home feel.
Contributed / Elcor Realty of Rochester
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 8:00 AM

ZUMBRO FALLS — The lake life beckoned to a Zumbro Falls homeowner. After living north of the Twin Cities, she hoped for a log home along the water.

After 18 years, she is selling her home with a three-tiered deck, private shoreline area and lake views pervading throughout the home. Elcor Realty of Rochester Realtor Vicki Nelson said “there’s just nothing better” than lake life. She added the year-round nature of the lake, from boating and tubing to snowmobiling and ice fishing, makes the area enjoyable.

“It’s a beautiful log home,” Nelson said of the home at 56035 400th Ave. on a corner of Lake Zumbro. “It is so well-maintained. It has everything that everybody wants.”

Find more news important to you

The three-bedroom and two-bathroom home sits on 7.88 acres while bringing nature inside, including views of Lake Zumbro, peaceful sunsets and the surrounding trees. The home is listed at $1,400,000.

While the home was built focusing on the lake and complemented with wood logs in 2005, Nelson said, “I think the one thing that I like is not every single wall is the log. There is some sheetrock to break it up.” The logs have also been stained over the years but will be redone to their original state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s very comforting,” Nelson said of the log home feel. “It has the fireplace, it has the nice, vaulted ceilings with the wood beams, nice windows to see out and look at the lake and the wildlife. There’s a ton of wildlife out there.”

Zumbro-Falls-Lake.jpg
The log home at 56035 400th Ave. in Zumbro Falls sits on 7.88 acres with access to a private shoreline on Lake Zumbro.
Contributed / Elcor Realty of Rochester
Zumbro-Falls-Living-Room.jpg
A living room in the home at 56035 400th Ave. showcases nature and the "comforting" feeling of a log home in Zumbro Falls.
Contributed / Elcor Realty of Rochester
Zumbro-Falls-Bedroom.jpg
One of three bedrooms in the home at 56035 400th Ave. in Zumbro Falls.
Contributed / Elcor Realty of Rochester

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
A woman smiles on the front steps of a red brick building while holding a sign saying, "Jailhouse Inn 2018."
Business
Preston's Historic Jailhouse Inn comes with stories
May 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
In Good Faith - Laurie Lind.png
Lifestyle
In Good Faith: Lonely? Someone at church will understand
May 20, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Laurie Lind
Lawn Problems May 20, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Lawn problems, more carrot tips, better tulip bloom
May 20, 2023 09:04 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


060220.N.RPB.Drone.SoldiersField.0058.jpg
Local
Historic nature of Soldiers Field Memorial Park under consideration
May 21, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
DSC04057.jpg
Sports
Bruins’ bounce-back ability to be put to ultimate test
May 20, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Family Fun Day
Local
Family Fun Day a passion project for Rochester mom
May 20, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
DSC00393.jpg
Sports
Game Day Notebook: Austin Bruins' grind line having an 'Ocean' of success
May 20, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman