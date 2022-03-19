This part is critical: Don't be quick to judge

During the season of Lent, this column will feature a series called “The Questions of Jesus: Invitations to Go Deeper.” We will focus each week on a central question posed by Jesus. May Lent be a time for open-hearted contemplation, and may we all experience holy surprise at the pathways paved by good questions.

This week’s question: “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your neighbor’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?” (Matthew 7:3).

Some questions are like mirrors. They are asked in a way that gives us the opportunity to see our own attitudes, behaviors and motivations more clearly. Jesus asked today’s question during his “Sermon on the Mount” spanning several chapters of Matthew’s Gospel.

The content of this sermon is far-reaching and offers guidance for how Jesus hopes his followers will show up in the world. He speaks about anger, infidelity, revenge, prayer, enemies, and worry. Today’s question occurs toward the end of Jesus’ sermon; it’s asked as a moment of awareness-expansion for Jesus’ followers.

Jesus holds up a metaphorical mirror so that those gathered can get a closer look at their tendency toward hypocrisy. For millennia, our species has been criticizing other people for the very same behaviors with which we are also engaged. Jesus invites people to consider why they’re so inclined to fixate on the small misgivings of their neighbors and so unwilling to address their own offenses.

A few verses later, Jesus provides a possible answer to his question, “First take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your neighbor’s eye.”

In this part of his mountaintop speech, Jesus isn’t saying, “Just mind your own business and ignore other people.” Instead, he’s saying, “Practice self-awareness about your own stuff; work on it with humility. Then you’ll be able to more authentically help your neighbor.”

People live in relationships with other people; we don’t tend to exist in isolation. How we manage interpersonal relationships in the midst of challenges matters! It impacts the whole community. Rather than provide endless biting commentary on the perceived misdeeds of the people with whom we work and share life, we can instead focus on living with wisdom and compassion. When we all live with this posture of warm-regard, life becomes less about judgment and more about mutual respect. Jesus invites us to build this kind of world together.

Additional reflection questions:

Why do you think it’s so easy to notice the speck in our neighbor’s eye and so hard to notice the plank in our own?

What might encourage you to refocus when you're stuck in a loop of criticizing the behaviors of others?

Prayer: Divine Mirror, you give us opportunities to see ourselves in new, brave ways. Grant us the courage to love ourselves and others - with all our specks and planks. We ask for the wisdom to address our personal shortcomings in a way that will expand our empathy and deepen our relationships with you and one another. Amen.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .