Those salad days

Enough of hearty soups and stews. With winter, hopefully, in the rearview mirror, it's time to think about moving on to foods more in line with the changing seasons. Something lighter and bringing different textures and flavors to the table.

What might that be? How about main-course salads?

I see you rolling your eyes. The thing is that these can be as filling, satisfying and enjoyable as any other meal you might fix. These definitely are not diet food nor on the order of a side salad. Main-course salads stand tall and straight on their own. You're definitely not faced with a plate full of greens resembling a meadow.

First off there is a treasure trove of ingredients for you to discover and use. Many do use greens, tomatoes and cucumbers — it's still a salad after all — but those may be more of a base that other ingredients build on. Most include a protein like chicken, beef or pork, as well as salmon, tuna, both canned and fresh, and shrimp. Eggs are often an addition.

All sorts of vegetables play a big part as well, both raw, roasted and cooked. Asparagus, green beans, corn — both fresh and frozen — broccoli, cabbages, carrots, eggplant, potatoes, and peppers in green, red and yellow. In addition to adding color and flavor they are rich in antioxidants, fiber, vitamins and minerals.

Beans of all kinds are a hefty addition to any main dish salad — Great Northern, black and kidney beans as well as cooked lentils and edamame all add texture and flavor and mix well with other ingredients. Then there are the grains — quinoa, barley, brown rice, wild rice — all adding their texture and nutritional uniqueness.

Pastas also add bulk to a hearty salad. There's macaroni but all sorts of the smaller pastas do very well , especially orzo, an under-used member of the pasta family.

There are others that call for a little sweetness. Strawberries, blueberries, dried cranberries as well as mangoes, apples and pears do a great job with that. It's also a good idea to have a little crunch. Almonds, pecans and sunflower and pumpkin seeds add a nice surprise.

In fact, some salads have so many tasty ingredients, there's no room for the lettuce. (See the second recipe below.)

Probably as important to a main salad is the dressing you put in or over it. There are literally aisles full of them: ranch, blue cheese, French, Thousand Island, and that's just a start. For my money you can never go wrong with a simple vinaigrette of oil and vinegar, Every home cook has their own take. Some include herbs, garlic, a splash of wine, a touch of Dijon mustard and sometimes a little touch of honey. The general measurements are three parts oil to one part vinegar. Whisk that together and then taste. Go from there.

Nearly all local restaurants do an excellent job of offering these heartier salads. Crave (220 Broadway Ave. S) offers a choice of chicken, steak and shrimp added to their salads as well as a hearty chopped chicken salad. (I dare you to eat the whole thing.) Down the way, Chester's (Galleria at University Square) has several choices including Santa Fe chicken salad, Mediterranean couscous, and grilled salmon and asparagus salad. Old favorites like the classic cobb salad and taco salad, as well as a fresh salmon salad and a harvest chicken salad are on the menu at The Candian Honker.

So, have a salad. There's really no need for anything else.

Hearty steak and tomato salad

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

1/4 cup Champagne vinegar

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Kosher salt

Fresh ground pepper

1-1/2 lbs. cherry tomatoes and medium size tomatoes. cherry tomatoes halved, tomatoes cut into chunks

1-1/2 lb. leftover grilled, chilled beef, cut into strips

2 medium avocados cut into 1-1/2 inch pieces

1/2 cup snipped dill

In a large bowl whisk the onion with the vinegar and let stand for 10 minutes. whisk in the olive oil and mustard and season with salt and pepper. Add the tomatoes, beef and avocados and toss gently to coat. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Fold in dill and serve. Serve on a bed of spring greens or not. Your choice.

Orzo salad with shrimp and lemon dressing

1/4 cup extra virgin oil

1 teaspoon lemon zest plus 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1-1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup uncooked orzo

1-1/2 cups fresh asparagus, trimmed and diagonally sliced in 1-inch pieces

1 cup fresh sugar snap peas, trimmed

1 cup peas, thawed if frozen

12 ounces medium peeled, deveined raw shrimp

1/4 cup chopped chives

1/4 cup coarsely chopped parsley

1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh tarragon

Whisk oil, zest, juice and salt and pepper in a small bowl and set aside.

Cook orzo according to package directions. Drain, then transfer to a bowl and cool to room temperature, about 15 minutes. while orzo cooks, bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add asparagus and sugar snap peas and cook until just tender-crisp, 2 minutes, Add peas and stir until softened. Using a slotted spoon transfer vegetables to an ice bath. Keep the water boiling in the saucepan and add shrimp. Cook until opaque, 3 minutes, then drain. Transfer to ice bath with vegetables. Stand until chilled, 3 minutes, drain. Toss the shrimp/vegetable mixture with orzo, drizzle with dressing, add herbs and gently toss to combine. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

Rice and bean salad

4-5 cups shredded romaine lettuce

2 cups cooked brown rice (or your choice of another grain)

1 14-oz. can black beans, rinsed and drained

2 cups shredded chicken (optional)

1 cup Pico de Gallo

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large bowl combine all ingredients except Pico de Gallo, which you garnish on the top. Serve with tortilla chips.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .