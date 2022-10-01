Time in life's dark tunnels won't last forever

Have you gone on a train ride? Most folks don’t travel that way anymore. My last long train trip was from Arizona to Chicago in 1972, on which I proposed to Jo. (She said yes! Would of been a terrible trip if she had said no thanks.)

Imagine yourself on a train going through mountains and valleys. Some parts of the trip are spectacular, and other parts may feel long and uninspiring. En route you enter a long tunnel. It’s dark in there — totally dark. Then the train stops while you’re in the tunnel. You wonder what’s up, and with each passing minute you feel a tad more nervous. One’s worrisome mind can fly off into negative speculations. There you sit, in “tunnel time.” It’s dark and you’re going nowhere.

Such an image is a metaphor for the ride of life sometimes. You will hit some tunnels. There will be stretches without sunshine and beauty. You may be stuck and anxious. You can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. If things are looking rather hopeless, your pessimistic thought might be, “Due to dire circumstances, the light at the end of the tunnel has been turned off.”

Truth is: tunnels happen — due to illness or injury, due to job loss or financial downturn or family trouble. You might get tunnel time. You likely will get tunnel time.

When that happens, you hope that your faith and confidence kick in. You sit back and remember that you never were in charge of the trip; that it’s not your train and it’s not your world and you are not the power making it go. You’re on the ride of life.

You recall that there is a smart owner and a trustworthy engineer. You knew there’d be some tunnels, and that they would not be forever. A Power much greater than yourself will pull you through. He will get you to your joyous destination. He has told us, “Be strong and of good courage; be not frightened, neither be dismayed; for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go” (Joshua 1:9).

Phew. What a relief. The Lord God is good and powerful, and has shown you His face in Jesus. You’ve come to know Him and to rely on Him. The journey continues, as we join the faithful all through the ages in “looking to Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of our faith“ (Hebrews 12:2).

We are confident that He will get us home. St. Paul put it this way: “I am sure that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ” (Philippians 1:6). Ride on in faith.

Chris Brekke is a retired pastor who served Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rochester for 13 years and Trinity Lutheran in West Concord for 10. He and his wife live in Roseville, Minn., where he keeps busy with volunteering, church and family.

"From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders. To contribute, email us at life@postbulletin.com with "From the Pulpit" in the subject line.