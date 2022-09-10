Top ways to decorate for the fall

This is my favorite time of the year when it cools down a bit and the rich colors of Autumn are a glow. The time of the year to find antiques to compliment these colors and use in the home and outside. I thought we would go on a small road trip and go shopping at a couple of antique malls and an occasional market within a vintage shop in Winona as well.

Here are some simple fall decorating ideas and tips:

Debbie Haupt of Haupt Antiek Market in Apple Valley is gearing up for the, Fabulous Fall upcoming market and many more each month. Debbie says, “Fall and copper go together; warm and rich in color. When you add accents of copper bowls, pans and ladles it creates a home. Another fall classic is old wood bowls of all sizes and shapes and filled with mini pumpkins, gourds and leaves or bits of lace trims. Harvest tables with a pile of books and a pair of old wire rim glasses and a colorful stack of benches. Lamps of all kinds to bring in the light as the days shorten. Wool blankets that just say curl up with me. A good fall water color or ratty old painted canvas of a still life in muted tones. Cubbies with lots of drawers, old cheese boxes and baskets create interesting places to store things. Be inspired by the colors of autumn and your designs for your home will 'fall' in place.”

Pumpkins that will be available at The Cottage Cupboard sale in Winona come in a great mix of fall colors. Contributed

The next Fabulous Fall market starts, Sept. 15-18, 2022. Be prepared to be inspired to add a classic vibe for Halloween, and do look for some European flea market finds from Deb's recent trip.

At New Generations of Harmony nestled in Southeast Minnesota's Historic Bluff Country, owner Erica Thilges says, “Hot items like vintage Pyrex, tins, enamelware, cast iron and all things farmhouse-style we predicted we'd continue to see fly off the shelves this year are still going strong. This spring, we had a vendor bring in a beautiful collection of McCoy vases and flower pots. Due to the popularity of our social media posts, we had McCoy collectors come in from all over the region.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Erica added, “At the antique mall, subdued autumnal palettes are just as popular as bolder gold, orange and rust color combinations. When pulling your fall look together, stick to nostalgic pieces that make you feel cozy. Vintage snack tins, colored glass bottles, favorite old books and wool plaid throws are a great backdrop for pumpkins and fall foliage. You can't go wrong if you're using items you love.”

Pumpkins, painted furniture, woods of all sorts for decorating this fall found at the Yellow Monkey in Rochester. Contributed

In Winona at The Cottage Cupboard, 570 Franklin Street, Carol Loshek says, “Fifty years ago, we were using twine to make macrame plant hangers. I guess it is true, what goes around, comes around. Macrame is popular, again, but this time using cotton cord/rope in a variety of colors as well as neutral off-white and we will have macrame creations at this year's fall sale. We sell locally hand-made creations as well as repurposed or refinished pieces. Solid wood furniture sells quickly. Women love the look of painted furniture, men (generally) prefer the natural wood. Old quilts repurposed into table runners or pillows are also popular. People love to decorate their yards, as well, particularly with seasonal wood and solar light creations. I know I can safely say our artisans will not disappoint, and customers will be able to find most if not all of these items at this fall sale held Sept. 22-24.”

A tip I always keep in mind when I do a display be it in a shop, show or in my home is to have my display show a new way of using the items. Whether it's using an urn to prop something up and accent another item or simply taking something from outside such as plants, flowers or dried grasses and even pumpkins and gourds and putting them inside, the goal is to get folks to say, “That's neat, I never thought about doing it that way.”

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .