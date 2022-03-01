Travel dreams 'bus'ting at the seams

Husband and wife Trevor and Elissa Marty are converting a former school bus into a camper. The two are pictured in the bus on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, outside their home in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

ROCHESTER — Trevor and Elissa Marty aren’t throwing their dreams of traveling the country under the bus. Instead, they are using a bus to make their dreams come true.

With a lot of hard work and ingenuity, they are transforming a retired 40-foot-long school bus into a fully operational home on wheels.

The couple work in Environmental Services at Saint Marys Hospital, but in their free time, they’ve been chiseling away at their school bus renovation.

The idea grew out of the work they did several years ago to transform a van they affectionately called Woody into a camper.

After much faithful service, Woody met a tragic fate while on the road and couldn’t be repaired.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We traveled all over the place in it,” said Trevor. “Once I did that, I really wanted to try something bigger and see what I could do with it.”

The Martys bought the bus from the Hoglung Bus Co. in Monticello, Minnesota.

One of the first tasks after they got it home was to remove the seats so they could start refitting it with the elements they wanted in their mobile home.

They worked as a team taking turns inside and below the bus, wrenching on nuts and bolts. It was so time consuming that after getting just a few seats out, they resorted to using grinding wheels to cut each bolt.

“We have around 300 square feet to deal with,” said Trevor, “so a person has to decide what is important to them. For us we want a good kitchen, so we are spending more space there. We wanted a full-size stove and oven, so we got that.”

In the end, the Martys hope to include a comfortable bedroom, a workable bathroom, a nice kitchen and a living room.

Elissa said they are planning traveling the United States in the bus once they retire.

But before then, they plan to take take the bus to property near Biwabik in northern Minnesota — a place they lovingly call "Mosquito Junction."

ADVERTISEMENT

Elissa thinks the process of converting the bus is more exciting than just getting a camper that is “cookie cutter made” at the factory because it allows her and her husband to add personal touches.

They have “skinned” the bus's interior, insulated it and put down sub flooring.

Along the way, they've had bumps in the road.

“We had rust in places that I hadn’t seen when we looked at the bus,” said Trevor. “It was under the original subfloor, and in between the inside and outside walls.”

They used a drill and wire grinding wheels to remove rust and then treated those areas with a rust retardant that turns “Prince purple” after it is applied.

Even on a cold February day with sleet bouncing off their bright yellow future home, their enthusiasm shines.

Husband and wife Trevor and Elissa Marty are converting a former school bus into a camper. The two are pictured in the bus on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, outside their home in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

As Elissa points out the newly installed compost toilet and Trevor describes the vagaries of AC and DC current in the electrical plan, their excitement is palpable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The animal print hat Trevor wears and the unicorn horn on Elissa’s suggests that they are dreamers at heart despite their practical approach to making the bus livable.

Trevor said the project has taught him about cutting angles, how propane flows, how to drive a multi-ton vehicle, and how to construct walls.

But “I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is to not let the things which intimidate me stop me from trying something,” he said.

YouTube tutorials and online forums have been essential.

Elissa said the project has taught her to “have a lot of patience with yourself and your partner” and to “always double check your measurements.”

The Martys hope to have their dream bus completed before another Minnesota winter rears its head.

“The word ‘failure’ isn’t in my vocabulary any longer,” said Trevor. “If it was, I wouldn’t get anywhere.”

