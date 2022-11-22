SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, November 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Two rounds of debt mean two payoff tracks

Columnist Dave Ramsey says old debt is still debt you owe.

Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Opinion by Dave Ramsey
November 22, 2022 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Dear Dave,

I lost my job a couple of years ago. As a result, I ended up in about $25,000 of debt through credit cards and a consolidation loan. Now I have a great job making more than I’ve ever made before, plus a car loan for about $13,000. The older debts went to collections, but I’m not being hounded by collectors at this point. I want to get control of my money and do things the right way, so how should I handle things?

— Mike

Also Read
Faith Focus graphic
Lifestyle
Messiah Sing-In will be hosted by Central Lutheran Church
Messiah Sing-In will feature local musicians and audience participation to perform selections from Handel's Messiah.
November 19, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Buddy.Lightning.Sausage.Griddle.jpg
Lifestyle
Daughter Lovina welcomes the new babies
Columnist Lovina Eicher has daughter Lovina filling in with talk about babies, horses and delicious breakfasts.
November 15, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
The housing market may not be insane, but it's still crazy
Columnist Dave Ramsey says the housing market has cooled a bit, but there are still plenty of buyers available.
November 15, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey

Dear Mike,

Well, being hounded isn’t the issue. Morally, you owe the money. You took money under agreements that you’d pay it back, and that means you need to pay it — both the old and new debts.

ADVERTISEMENT

I’d start by running two debt snowballs. Let’s do one for the car and any other active debts you have first since the collectors aren’t after you about the old, dead debt. Then, smallest to largest, start knocking out the debt that’s in collections. When it comes to these guys, reach out and get an agreement in writing detailing exactly how much you owe and the monthly payment amounts. Remember, do not give any of these folks direct access to your bank accounts.

There’s no upside to not paying what you owe. It’s an integrity issue, it’s a legal issue, and it’s a credit issue. Did I mention it’s an integrity issue, Mike?

You want this stuff out of your life. If you don’t take care of it, I guarantee it’ll come back to haunt you somewhere down the road.

— Dave

Dave Ramsey is a personal money-management expert, a bestselling author and host of the nationally syndicated radio program “The Dave Ramsey Show,” which is heard locally on KROC-AM. For more financial advice, visit daveramsey.com .

Related Topics: MONEY AND FINANCEASK DAVEDAVE RAMSEY
What to read next
key3.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Readers seek info about key found in landscape soil and the right time to trim trees
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler asks readers for help identifying a mystery key found in landscaping soil in north Fargo.
November 19, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Lifestyle
Time after time, I'm looking for more time
Columnist Emily Carson says while waiting for an oil change, I experienced two different approaches to time.
November 19, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Carson
111922.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
Growing Together: Don't let those Ocean Spray commercials confuse you. Here's how cranberries are grown
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler teaches readers about the fruit many will consume over the holidays.
November 19, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
111922 Erdman1.jpg
Lifestyle
Decorating with turkeys
Columnist Sandy Erdman says hiding among the Halloween and Christmas items are the birds of this holiday.
November 19, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Sandy Erdman