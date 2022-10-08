United Women in Faith fundraiser

The United Women in Faith is hosting an international take-out luncheon with two times for pick up at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Stewartville United Methodist Church.

The cost is $15 per meal and the menu consists of African curry, Hawaiian chicken and Italian lasagna.

This event is a fundraiser for Restoring Waters — the new women's shelter project of Emma Norton Services, St. Paul.

To purchase tickets or for more information, please contact Vickie Howard at 507-533-4625.

Stewartville United Methodist Church is fully handicap accessible and is located at 900 John Wesley Ave. NW, Stewartville.

ADVERTISEMENT

More information on the building project can be found at emmanorton.org/restoring-waters .

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.