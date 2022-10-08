We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Saturday, October 8

United Women in Faith fundraiser

A fundraiser for Emma Norton Services will be held at Stewartville United Methodist Church.

Opinion by Staff reports
October 08, 2022 12:00 AM
The United Women in Faith is hosting an international take-out luncheon with two times for pick up at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Stewartville United Methodist Church.

The cost is $15 per meal and the menu consists of African curry, Hawaiian chicken and Italian lasagna.

This event is a fundraiser for Restoring Waters — the new women's shelter project of Emma Norton Services, St. Paul.

To purchase tickets or for more information, please contact Vickie Howard at 507-533-4625.

Stewartville United Methodist Church is fully handicap accessible and is located at 900 John Wesley Ave. NW, Stewartville.

More information on the building project can be found at emmanorton.org/restoring-waters .

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

Opinion by Staff reports
