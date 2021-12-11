Unwrapping the gift of Jesus at Christmas

My father died on Dec. 25, 2017.

In his will, he identified five family heirlooms that he wanted me to have. These heirlooms, and the pictures he gave me four months before his death, connect me to my extended family going back generations. I am especially grateful for a large framed picture of the farm that has been in the Nuehring family for more than 100 years. This picture and my memories on that farm connect me to something bigger than myself, and help ground me, pun intended, in my families’ roots.

The same is true with Christmas.

One of the most profound images we have of Christmas is the crèche scene. This depiction of Jesus laying in a bed of straw in a stable connects us to something bigger than ourselves. Jesus’ birth connects us to a rich faith history.

Every year we attend Christmas service, we are not just remembering what Jesus did for us 2,000 years ago when he was born, without also coming to understand in a deeper way what Jesus’ life, death and resurrection did for us.

We have all had people we love die, and it hurts, but we cannot stay stuck in a dark place forever. We are challenged to grow in our appreciation of them and their impact on our lives.

Jesus’ birth, humble life of service, and gruesome death challenge us in our faith.

Jesus’s impact did not end with this death. Just like we learn wisdom from our ancestors, we can learn a great deal from how Jesus lived. He was born in a simple stable to show his humility. He served people on the margins of society to model service for us, and he died a horrible death on the cross to save us.

Christmas is more than just adoring the baby Jesus. Christmas is the whole package and it takes time and commitment to unwrap it.

My father was a very simple man, and when asked what he wanted for Christmas, would often say, “All I want is an all-day sucker!” Well, one year, we actually got him one and the look on his face was priceless. I find myself thinking about him a lot around this holiday since he died on Christmas Day. It can take years to fully appreciate the impact our ancestors had on our formation.

Hopefully, every year we attend Christmas service we are taken deeper into our faith to more fully appreciate what Jesus’ life, death and resurrection did for all of us.

His life was the ultimate gift for all of us. He gave himself to us out of love.

How can we give ourselves to others to show our appreciation for what Jesus did for us?

How can we serve, without expecting anything in return?

How can we love like Jesus did?

How can we sacrifice for others like Jesus sacrificed his life for us?

Christmas is a more complex gift than simply a “cute baby” in a manager.

Jesus is the reason for the season. When we come to understand this gift, we are truly changed.

Merry Christ-mas, everyone!

Mark Nuehring is director of faith formation at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rochester. "From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders.

