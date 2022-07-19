Use your imagination when it comes to hydration

The peak of summer heat is beating down on us most days now. This means that it is more important than ever to make sure we are staying properly hydrated.

Good hydration is important for many systems throughout the body. Proper hydration helps regulate body temperature, delivers nutrients to cells, keeps organs functioning properly, lubricates joints and much more. Not getting enough fluid and becoming dehydrated can result in a variety of symptoms, including dry mouth, fatigue, headache, dizziness, rapid heartbeat and more.

Here are a few tips for improving your hydration game:



: Not a fan of just plain water? Spice things up by adding some fruit and fresh herbs to your water. You can put together a large pitcher that you keep in the fridge to refill your glass or bottle. Some of our favorite combinations are strawberries and basil, watermelon and mint, and kiwi and orange. Or you can create your own concoction. Bring the bottle with you: Water bottles have become great accessories these days. You can find ones in all different shapes, sizes, colors and designs. Find one that you really enjoy and take it with you throughout the day. Having that festive water bottle right next to you can be a great reminder to drink more.

If you really struggle to get in enough water each day, try focusing on just one of these tips above. Increasing your fluid intake, even just a little, can have benefits within your body. Remember to also try to compensate for any exercise and excessive sweating or time in the sun. Keep your summer hydrated.

Alea Lester Fite is a registered dietitian for Hy-Vee stores. This information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.