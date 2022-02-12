SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Valentine's Day is time to reflect on all affections

Columnist Emily Carson says honor your friends, family, self, pets, partner, Creator and creation in ways that feel authentic to you.

Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
By Emily Carson
February 12, 2022 07:30 AM
Minnesotans have used Feb. 14 as an excuse for all kinds of behaviors over the years.

Whether you’re inclined to send sweet greeting cards, ignore the day altogether, or anonymously troll people who irritate you, there’s historical precedent for all three approaches.

Just a bit of Valentine’s Day history will set us up well to make the most of the holiday ahead.

The earliest roots of Valentine’s Day are debatable. It likely traces back to the ancient Roman festival called Lupercalia which was celebrated from Feb.13-15 as far back as the 5th century BCE.

Our modern Valentine’s Day is also related to a saint named Valentine. There is evidence of at least two men named Valentine who were executed in the 3rd century AD. The historical record is incomplete, so it is hard to be sure of much related to the real Saints Valentine. Pope Gelasius I declared Feb.14 the Feast of Saint Valentine in 492 AD; at that time there was little about the day that pertained to sweethearts.

The connection between Valentine’s Day and romantic love came later. By 1375 AD, English poet Geoffrey Chaucer included a verse in his poem “The Parliament of Fowls” referencing “Seynt Valentynes day” as related to the time of year when birds would find their mates. The connections between Valentine’s Day, written correspondence and romantic affections strengthened in the centuries that followed.

Across the pond in the United States, trolling became a popular Valentine’s Day tradition by the 1800s. Trolling is a contemporary word used to describe the act of posting hurtful comments anonymously online. Back in the 19th century, people were anonymously posting mean words in a more traditional way by using the actual postal system. This special category of greeting was called a “comic Valentine,” also called a “vinegar Valentine”.

Such greetings were generally sarcastic, mean-spirited and printed on cheap paper; a penny a piece. People sent them anonymously to anyone they didn’t like for any number of reasons.

In this part of the state, regional newspapers were full of appeals to put a halt on comic Valentines. The Feb. 7, 1903, edition of The Minneapolis Journal stated plainly, “Down with the comic valentine! Away with its vulgarity! Stamp out its malicious spirit!”

A year later, the Feb. 11, 1904, edition of the Wabasha County Herald hastened against such “vulgar lampooning and anonymous libel.” Eventually they grew out of popularity.

The marketplace for beautiful, affectionate Valentine’s greetings was expanded in the later part of the 19th century by Esther Howland, the creator of the modern American Valentine. She worked at her dad’s stationery shop which imported British Valentines. Howland was a creative entrepreneur and she sensed that she could make more lovely Valentines that could be sold at the shop.

She designed textured, folded cards with layers of colored paper, lace and poetic verse. There were versions that could be given to friends, relatives and sweethearts.

The popularity of Howland’s textured, classy Valentines grew rapidly, and she quickly set up a production assembly line in the upstairs of the family home, hiring a team of five women. Decades later, she sold the very successful business in order to better care for her ailing father.

Howland’s Valentines had an immense influence on the greeting card industry.

With such an extensive and varied history, it’s clear there is no singular “correct” way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Perhaps it is best honored simply as a day to reflect upon the value of all affections — for friends, family, self, pets, partner, Creator and creation.

Honor the day in ways that feel authentic to you. Create a homemade greeting card for a friend. Send a kind text message to a cousin. Hide an encouraging note under the pillow of someone else in your household. Give your animal some extra scratches.

Whatever else the day holds, extend to your own dear self a heaping measure of affection this Valentine’s Day, and may the source of all love fill your heart with peace.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .

