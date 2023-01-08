Wabasha log home offers Mississippi River views for $580K

WABASHA — The theme is wood, wood and more wood at a Wabasha home along the Mississippi River.

The log-cabin style home of 3,197 square feet rests amongst the trees with lake and river views at 64840 140th Ave. About 5 miles southeast of Wabasha, “it’s a quiet area there,” as broker and owner Jay Jewson of Jewson Properties with Weichert, Realtors described. The four-bedroom and three-bathroom home is listed at $580,000.

“It’s well-constructed. The log home is unique, there’s not that many log homes like that in the area,” Jewson said. “Its view of wildlife is pretty incredible.”

The home has access to Clear Lake, which meanders next to the Mississippi River, at 64840 140th Ave. in Wabasha. Contributed / Jewson Properties

With a front porch, back deck and sunroom wrapping the house with spaces to enjoy the serene views, Jewson said the wildlife includes fish, ducks, deer, eagles and swans. The peaceful retreat sits next to Clear Lake, a backwater lake meandering next to the Mississippi River, which is open to the public.

While boating can draw people to live in Wabasha, Jewson said Clear Lake does not connect to the main channel. A public boat launch is about 2 miles away.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(The house is) more going to be for somebody that enjoys the setting and the wildlife but isn’t looking to have a boat right out front,” Jewson said.

As a resident along the river, Jewson enjoys the beauty of his vacation-like home every summer. He added the golf course and ski hill are great activities in the area too.

The main living room, kitchen and dining area feature log beams in the home at 64840 140th Ave. in Wabasha. Contributed / Jewson Properties

The custom-built log home is near the Pioneer Campsite Resort and Pioneer Club on about an acre of land. With a three-car garage and shop, the basement and garage are connected. The finished basement also includes heated floors.

“There’s access to the basement from the garage. There’s another set of stairs, which is a fun feature that you don’t always see,” Jewson said.

The main floor vaulted ceilings create room for log beams in the living room, kitchen and dining spaces as well as a lofted room above. The wood features adorn the main floor and bedroom, office and basement areas.

“You’ve got to be into the wood,” Jewson said. “But it’s real open, sometimes when there’s a lot of wood it can feel kind of closed in but it’s all nice and light and tastefully done.”

The front porch offers a peaceful escape at 64840 140th Ave. in Wabasha. Contributed / Jewson Properties

The finished basement includes a fireplace in the home at 64840 140th Ave. in Wabasha. Contributed / Jewson Properties

An outdoor firepit area at the home at 64840 140th Ave. in Wabasha. Contributed / Jewson Properties

The lofted area at 64840 140th Ave. in Wabasha overlooks the kitchen, living room and dining area. Contributed / Jewson Properties

The wood features of the dining room at 64840 140th Ave. in Wabasha. Contributed / Jewson Properties