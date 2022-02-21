SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Wabasha luncheon boasts totless hot dishes

More than two dozen hot dishes are on the menu for an annual hot dish luncheon

05237616df85c75c8007819d9eaa43dd.jpg
Hot dish
Post Bulletin file photo
John Molseed
By John Molseed
February 21, 2022 12:35 PM
Share

WABASHA — A non-political Tweet from Gov. Tim Walz last month still managed to generate some controversy. The subject was one Minnesotans take almost as seriously as politics — hot dish.

The online arguments focused mostly on the ingredients under a top layer of Tater Tots.

But is a top layer of potato nuggets alone enough to make the dish a bona fide hot dish?

That’s an argument Elaine Miller is willing to have.

Miller is a member of the United Church of Christ in Wabasha and is volunteering to help coordinate a hot dish luncheon Feb. 26 .

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the more than two dozen hot dishes that will be served there won’t have a tater topping, Miller said.

“For a hot dish luncheon, your first thought is you're going to get a ton of Tater Tot dishes,” Miller said. “That won’t be the case here.”

Read more from John
pepin-ice-accident.jpg
Local
A wrecked truck, viral video and a reminder on ice safety
No one was hurt when a truck on Lake Pepin fell through the ice Saturday.
February 20, 2022 07:16 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Mayo Clinic
Business
Did Mayo double pay raises? Not exactly.
An announced pay scale increase in January and a minimum raise announced Monday doesn't mean pay increases have doubled.
February 16, 2022 06:35 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Drag brunch Allota Shots 02.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Sell out crowds a solid start for Crave's drag brunch series
Area drag performers play to two sold-out brunch crowds Sunday.
February 16, 2022 03:53 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Load More

Although that might not fit some people’s definition of hot dish, the point of the luncheon is variety. The 29th annual luncheon is a part of the Grumpy Old Men Festival Feb. 25-26.

“People sign up and they bring their best hot dish or two,” Miller said. “We try not to duplicate too much.”

The lineup of dishes changes from year to year. This year’s list includes a Reuben hot dish, spaghetti hot dish and several with wild rice.

Whether the dishes fit a Minnesota definition of hot dish can be debated over lunch. The luncheon will also feature music and people serving while wearing buffalo plaid, Miller said.

“It’s just a hoot – very Minnesotan,” she said.

Outside of Minnesota, hot dishes are generally called casseroles. The hot dish originated as an economical family meal. The oldest published reference to a hot dish was a recipe published in 1930 in "Grace Lutheran Ladies Aid Cookbook" in Mankato. That recipe called for 2 pounds of hamburger, tomato soup, elbow macaroni and canned peas to be combined and baked.

Related Topics: WABASHA-KELLOGGFOOD
What to read next
Don McLean, two guitar players and a piano player perform on a stage.
Columns
'American Pie,' Don McLean and other folk singers withstand tests of (my) time
The eight minute, forty-two second "American Pie," still has a lot of fans today. Even my sons and daughter, ages, 24, 21 and 18, who think a lot of my music originated in the Stone Age and should have remained there, recognize and appreciate the lyrics of “American Pie.”
February 21, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Mobiloil.jpg
Lifestyle
Gasoline, oil signs driven to the top of the collectors' market
Columnist Sandy Erdman says they can be pricey, but look great in a garage, pole shed, or outside the house or barn.
February 19, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Sandy Erdman
021922.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS.jpg
Lifestyle
Indoor flowers cheer up our cold days
"Fielding Questions" columnist Don Kinzler also answers questions about packing houseplant soil and the best types of potatoes.
February 19, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
"From the Pulpit" column sig
Lifestyle
Pay attention to what Jesus is trying to teach
Columnist Chris Brekke says people too often are focused on material things.
February 19, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Chris Brekke