Wabasha luncheon boasts totless hot dishes

WABASHA — A non-political Tweet from Gov. Tim Walz last month still managed to generate some controversy. The subject was one Minnesotans take almost as seriously as politics — hot dish.

The online arguments focused mostly on the ingredients under a top layer of Tater Tots.

But is a top layer of potato nuggets alone enough to make the dish a bona fide hot dish?

That’s an argument Elaine Miller is willing to have.

Miller is a member of the United Church of Christ in Wabasha and is volunteering to help coordinate a hot dish luncheon Feb. 26 .

Most of the more than two dozen hot dishes that will be served there won’t have a tater topping, Miller said.

“For a hot dish luncheon, your first thought is you're going to get a ton of Tater Tot dishes,” Miller said. “That won’t be the case here.”

Although that might not fit some people’s definition of hot dish, the point of the luncheon is variety. The 29th annual luncheon is a part of the Grumpy Old Men Festival Feb. 25-26.

“People sign up and they bring their best hot dish or two,” Miller said. “We try not to duplicate too much.”

The lineup of dishes changes from year to year. This year’s list includes a Reuben hot dish, spaghetti hot dish and several with wild rice.

Whether the dishes fit a Minnesota definition of hot dish can be debated over lunch. The luncheon will also feature music and people serving while wearing buffalo plaid, Miller said.

“It’s just a hoot – very Minnesotan,” she said.

Outside of Minnesota, hot dishes are generally called casseroles. The hot dish originated as an economical family meal. The oldest published reference to a hot dish was a recipe published in 1930 in "Grace Lutheran Ladies Aid Cookbook" in Mankato. That recipe called for 2 pounds of hamburger, tomato soup, elbow macaroni and canned peas to be combined and baked.