We are all flawed, but still make up one family

During the past six months, I have gotten to know a colleague better by simply spending more time with him.

I learned he is retired from a successful career with grown daughters and grandchildren.

More recently, I asked him about the mother of his children and learned more than I ever expected by asking a simple question. I was not prepared for the depth of his sharing, but perhaps it is because we had spent enough time building a good relationship, first, that he felt comfortable sharing his life story with me.

We are all impacted by our families. Whether we grew up in an incredibly health family or a very dysfunctional family, we are a product of that environment. We can’t change the past, but we can be very aware of how we let those experiences form us going forward.

My family is certainly not perfect. We work hard to maintain healthy relationships, but there are still times when communication is hard and feelings are hurt. We are all imperfect in some way, but there is no perfect person that lives on this Earth. The only perfect person ever was Jesus.

We have a wonderful Scripture passage near our kitchen that is a good reminder:

“For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you a future full of hope.” — Jeremiah 29

We are all flawed, but God still has a plan for all of us. We are imperfect, but together we make up a very important family, and we love each other.

All of our individual experiences make us a unique instrument of God. We are loved by God, beyond measure, and are equipped with all the tools we need to share our life experiences with others so they can see God working in their lives, too.

This wonderful coworker was a great instrument of God to me by showing me how much care and compassion he has for others in spite of his life experience. He gave me hope.

Our celebration of Christmas was a wonderful opportunity to remember the impact of hope. Now we are all charged with sharing our stories so others may experience Jesus. God has equipped us and we are challenged to rise to the occasion.

I wish you peace, happiness and wonderful opportunities to share your life story with others in 2022.

Mark Nuehring is director of faith formation at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rochester. "From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders.

