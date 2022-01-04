SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

We are all flawed, but still make up one family

Columnist Mark Nuehring says we can’t change the past, but we can be very aware of how we let those experiences form us going forward.

"From the Pulpit" column sig
By Mark Nuehring
January 04, 2022 10:24 AM
Share

During the past six months, I have gotten to know a colleague better by simply spending more time with him.

I learned he is retired from a successful career with grown daughters and grandchildren.

More recently, I asked him about the mother of his children and learned more than I ever expected by asking a simple question. I was not prepared for the depth of his sharing, but perhaps it is because we had spent enough time building a good relationship, first, that he felt comfortable sharing his life story with me.

We are all impacted by our families. Whether we grew up in an incredibly health family or a very dysfunctional family, we are a product of that environment. We can’t change the past, but we can be very aware of how we let those experiences form us going forward.

My family is certainly not perfect. We work hard to maintain healthy relationships, but there are still times when communication is hard and feelings are hurt. We are all imperfect in some way, but there is no perfect person that lives on this Earth. The only perfect person ever was Jesus.

ADVERTISEMENT

We have a wonderful Scripture passage near our kitchen that is a good reminder:

“For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you a future full of hope.” — Jeremiah 29

We are all flawed, but God still has a plan for all of us. We are imperfect, but together we make up a very important family, and we love each other.

All of our individual experiences make us a unique instrument of God. We are loved by God, beyond measure, and are equipped with all the tools we need to share our life experiences with others so they can see God working in their lives, too.

This wonderful coworker was a great instrument of God to me by showing me how much care and compassion he has for others in spite of his life experience. He gave me hope.

Our celebration of Christmas was a wonderful opportunity to remember the impact of hope. Now we are all charged with sharing our stories so others may experience Jesus. God has equipped us and we are challenged to rise to the occasion.

I wish you peace, happiness and wonderful opportunities to share your life story with others in 2022.

Also Read
"From the Pulpit" column sig
Lifestyle
Strive for holiness, but don’t be self-righteous about it
Columnist Chris Brekke says we should try genuinely to be faithful followers of our faith. And follow the rules, even if you don't like them.
January 01, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Chris Brekke
Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Lifestyle
We should pay more attention to where we pay attention
Columnist Emily Carson says she is resolving to be more aware of her "attention account balance."
January 01, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Emily Carson
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Lifestyle
Finding Faith: The 12 Days of Christmas are a gift
While many may only recognize the season in passing from the Christmas carol sung at Sunday school programs, the 12 Days of Christmas is of significance to Christians, even if they don’t realize it.
December 31, 2021 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks

Mark Nuehring is director of faith formation at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rochester. "From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders. To contribute, email us at life@postbulletin.com with "From the Pulpit" in the subject line.

Related Topics: FAITHFROM THE PULPIT
What to read next
Lost Italian 1.jpg
Lifestyle
Italian wedding soup celebrates the marriage between meat and greens
In today's "Home with the Lost Italian" food column, Sarah Nasello wishes readers a delicious new year with her recipe for Italian Wedding Soup.
January 05, 2022 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Christmas.Loretta's.fruit.tree.jpg
Lifestyle
Daughter Susan shares her experiences
Columnist Lovina Eicher's widowed daughter says she feels like she and the children have come a long way in the year since her husband's death.
January 04, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
There’s going to be sacrifice involved
Columnist Dave Ramsey says couple needs to crunch numbers and decide what’s worth it and what isn’t — for you them and their kids.
January 04, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey
01 Epiphany Pie
Lifestyle
One more pie to end the season
Many cultures include an Epiphany Pie or cake to mark the day 12 days after Christmas.
January 04, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel