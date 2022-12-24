We can do better and even the best

Some people think they can do anything. They can change the world or save the planet or heal the troubled.

Not me. I, Chris Brekke, am not smart enough nor good enough nor powerful enough to do huge wonderful things. It is not within my capacity to set the woes of earth right. It is just way too gigantic a job for little ol’ Chris.

So, what then? I figure that there are three options for people in the face of the daily landscape of life’s sins and sorrows. I’ll list the three choices as: Bad, Better, and Best. Some humans choose the Bad. They ignore the problems and do nothing. Many folks simply do not care and do not want to be bothered. They choose hedonism or cynicism, or both, since egocentric materialism and hopeless despair often are two sides of the same coin.

Some choose to do Better. They might drop a dollar in the Red Kettle of the Salvation Army, or recycle their plastics, or visit their grandma. Those are good. One should step up and do something. As the saying goes: “Better to light one candle than to curse the darkness.”

Our Lord Jesus commends this sort of Better way. “Whoever gives one of these little ones even a cup of water to drink shall not lose his reward.” Matthew 10:42. Be an asset, not a liability. That’s a Better course to take.

But now, how about the Best? When you see the stinking mess that our world is in, and you also offer up your bit of aid on the few things that you can do, then I hope you know that there is still a higher path. There is a Best. Though we in our own goodness are normally minuscule and flimsy, there is One who is truly great and good. He poured out not just a cup of water to refresh the thirsty, He poured out His blood to redeem our fallen race.

Jesus the Christ is the Best and Brightest. As we link in with the Lord and band together in His body, then the Kingdom of Love breaks in. He can do what we can not. We get a chance to be in on that Best effort. Don’t just do your helpful part as an army of one; be in on Jesus doing His saving part with a dynamic army of loving believers.

Let me illustrate. How many hungry families a week could Chris Brekke feed? Well, maybe two. How much money could Chris Brekke give to charity a year? Well, maybe $15,000? I can’t make a real dent in the needs alone.

But in Christ, great things get done. In DePere, Wisconsin, where we live half the time, eight churches joined together to establish “DePere Christian Outreach.” We operate a thrift store and a food shelf. A hundred families — not just two — get their food needs met every month. Over $300,000 a year is generated by the thrift store and given to local charities. There are roughly 200 volunteers from the eight churches who put their hands in to make this happen.

I can’t do all that, but we can together in the love of Jesus. With His light and inspiration, blessings pour out profusely. Needs are met and souls are lifted up into the Best foretaste of heaven that this world gets.

At this dark time of year, how great it is to be in on life’s Best.

Chris Brekke is a retired pastor who served Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rochester for 13 years and Trinity Lutheran in West Concord for 10. He and his wife live in Roseville, Minn., where he keeps busy with volunteering, church and family.

