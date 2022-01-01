SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Lifestyle

We should pay more attention to where we pay attention

Columnist Emily Carson says she is resolving to be more aware of her "attention account balance."

Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
By Emily Carson
January 01, 2022 08:00 AM
Your attention, please. I’ve been somewhat careless with my cortex. How about you? How much attention have you been paying to your attention?

I share the following not as a way of shaming or blaming myself, but as an opportunity to reflect on an area of life with which I’d like to be more intentional: where I place my focus.

The past couple years have been a time in which I’ve done a fair amount of “doom scrolling.”

When I wasn’t stuck in a loop of checking (and being outraged) by news headlines, I directed most of my attention to overwork, Instagram and other people’s emotional experiences. I’m feeling compelled to make different choices. I wonder if you are, too.

The beginning of a new year is a great opportunity to reclaim a type of currency rarely named, but continuously spent: attention.

The expression “attention economy” was first coined by psychologist and economist Herbert Simon in 1971. It refers to the ways in which individuals and societies utilize the scarce commodity of attention. Attention is “focused cognitive engagement.”

Imagine yourself sitting down for breakfast. Within reach are a newspaper, radio, television, cell phone, and perhaps a pet and some other humans. In that moment, as you sip your coffee, you will make decisions about what to cognitively engage. You’ll either turn on the TV or you won’t. You’ll scroll on your phone or you won’t. You’ll have a conversation or you won’t.

You can’t pay attention to everything all of the time, so consciously or unconsciously, you’ll choose and direct your focus accordingly.

My resolution for 2022 isn’t to label everything I pay attention to as good or bad, and I hope you won’t either. Instead, I wonder if we might begin by noticing that whether we realize it or not, we’re spending our attention every day.

“In an attention economy, one is never not on, at least when one is awake, since one is nearly always paying, getting, or seeking attention,” writer and former theoretical physicist Michael Goldhaber described in a February 2021 interview with The New York Times.

Attention is always being spent. Yet unlike with our monetary bank accounts, we don’t have an easy way to log-in and monitor our attention account balances. Instead, we have to do it manually by using our internal awareness. We can learn to pay attention to where we pay attention.

Every time we subscribe, follow, turn on, listen up or tune in, we pay out in the currency of our attention, and attention is a precious, finite resource.

May 2022 be a year of spending wisely.
"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .

