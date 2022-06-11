We should slow-walk the judgment in this partisan world

A younger vigorous person finds excitement in trying out things like cliff-diving or triathlons. An older grounded person may find excitement in trying out new words.

Not that I’m all the way to Dullsville, but I do enjoy learning a word I did not know. Such as: “implicature.“

I didn’t make that up; though someone did, eh. It is a spin-off of the verb “imply,” and a cousin of the word “implicate.” It involves a connecting of dots (e.g. if you see a man going into a bar, you might imply that he’s a drinker. If you then see that man sitting in the bar with a woman who’s not his wife, he may be implicated in some wrong-doing. Yet, he may be innocent on both counts.)

“Implicature” is “an action suggesting a meaning beyond the literal necessary conclusion.”

The word came up in an article I read that began with mention of J.K. Rowling of Harry Potter fame. She had questioned something related to transgender matters and then got serious blowback that implied that she is anti-LGBTQ. A more recent implicature is when Elon Musk wanted to buy Twitter, and he quickly was implicated as a MAGA-guy.

The article said: “In recent years implicature has become an increasingly important part of rhetoric. It’s common to hear a statement denounced not as a falsehood but because it sends a secret, bad message. Unsurprisingly, this dynamic has made it difficult to discuss a broad range of subjects in public.”

You may or may not feel any anxiety related to implicature, but it’s out there. Many citizens are so eager to pin down whose political side you’re on, that any word or question or look from you may result in a rush to judgement. Can one just honestly inquire: “Do cloth masks really work?” or “Why not raise the gun age to 21?”

Implicature seems stifling and unwise to me. Should not open questions and genuine discussion be allowed? Are we so insecure that we can’t handle any open-minded inquiries or comments?

To apply this now to faith – aren’t matters of doubt and inquiry okay? Is someone a bad Christian if they don’t “Amen” every Christian concept that comes along? I say nope. Don’t rush to judgment. Questions can be healthy, and affirmations can take time.

“Doubting Thomas” (John 20) may get a bad rap, but he’s being honest, and Jesus didn’t toss him off the team. Nathaniel (another of the 12 disciples) started with a wisecracking “Can anything good come out of Nazareth?”(John 1:46), yet he too moved on to faithful service.

Uncertainties do not disqualify. God doesn’t judge a man until the game is over, and neither should we. Though someone’s words or deeds may appear sketchy to us, we should slow-walk any judgments, and always leave the door open to people. Avoid implicature.

Chris Brekke is a retired pastor who served Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rochester for 13 years and Trinity Lutheran in West Concord for 10. He and his wife live in Roseville, Minn., where he keeps busy with volunteering, church and family.

"From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders. To contribute, email us at life@postbulletin.com with "From the Pulpit" in the subject line.