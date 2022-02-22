Welcoming a new baby into the family

Andrea Ruby was born at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 14 and weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 21 inches long. She has dark hair and dark eyes. Contributed

My husband Joe and I went to meet our new granddaughter, Andrea Ruby, last night. Such an exciting moment.

Andrea Ruby was born Feb. 14 to daughter Elizabeth and Tim, weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and 21 inches long. She arrived at 1:30 p.m.

She is a little cutie with black hair and dark eyes, and she is very alert for her age. We are already in love with her and enjoyed holding her.

Andrea joins siblings Abigail, 5; Timothy (T.J.), 3; and Allison, 2. Allison kept trying to get our attention away from the baby and on her instead. Of course, we also gave her attention. Allison is blonde and has bright blue eyes like her daddy. Andrea reminds me of Elizabeth.

T.J. wasn’t too happy that he didn’t get a brother, but he couldn’t help falling in love with that sweet little sister. He was holding her, with the help of his mother, and you could see the love shining in his eyes. Abigail adores her little sister and carried Andrea to me from Elizabeth. The proud look on her face to come to show Grandma the baby for the first time was so sweet. I am sure Abigail will help her mother with baby Andrea many times. Allison seems interested in collecting Andrea’s little socks. She showed me her baby doll, and I’m sure if Andrea has clothes missing, they will be on the doll.

Tim, Elizabeth and baby Andrea arrived home from the hospital yesterday about 4:30 p.m. Daughters Verena and Susan had Tim and Elizabeth’s three children at their house since Monday morning. Verena is now at Tim and Elizabeth's helping with household duties there.

For my part, I made a kettle of soup to take there and brought Tim and Elizabeth’s laundry home to wash here today.

Andrea makes grandchild number six for Joe and me. It always makes you feel blessed when all goes well with mother and baby.

Sunday, we had brunch at daughter Susan’s house. We had breakfast casserole, pancakes, fried pon hoss, fresh bacon, sliced cheese, hot peppers, cake and cookies. It was all delicious. Besides me and Joe, there was son Benjamin and his special friend Amanda; son Kevin; daughter Elizabeth, Tim and three children; and daughter Loretta and Dustin. Of course, daughter Verena was there because she lives with Susan and the children. Son Joseph and daughter Lovina went to church with their special friends Grace and Daniel. Daniel is following instructions for baptism, and Lord willing, will be baptized soon.

We spent our afternoon playing marble chase, which can get quite some excitement going.

Saturday evening, Joe and I were home alone when all the children were going here and there. Dustin and Loretta told us to come over for supper at their house across the road. It is always enjoyable to visit our children in their own homes.

Meatballs or Meatloaf

3 pounds hamburger

2 cups quick rolled oats

1 cup milk

2 eggs

1 cup chopped onions

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 cups catsup

1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons liquid smoke or 1 teaspoon hickory smoke seasoning

1/4 cup chopped onion (optional)

Mix the first nine ingredients and form into balls or a loaf in a single layer on a parchment paper-lined cake pan. Bake for one hour at 350 degrees. Combine the last four ingredients to form a sauce and spread on the meat 10 minutes before removing from the oven.

Lovina Eicher is an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife, and mother of eight. Readers can write to her at PO Box 1689, South Holland, IL 60473 (please include a self-addressed, stamped envelope for a reply); or email LovinasAmishKitchen@MennoMedia.org and your message will be passed on to her.