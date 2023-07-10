'We'll grow old together': Pine Island couple joyfully embarks on married life at Lark Toys

KELLOGG, Minn. — At the start of their married journey, Daryl and Judith Schlinger embarked on life’s ups and downs on a carousel.

They traveled up on a pelican and a pony with a wave to their small wedding party and the staff at Lark Toys. Judith melodized her favorite dance song as a promise to spend the rest of their lives together. Daryl hoped to simply share how much he loves his new bride.

“It was the most joyful day there, partially because of our own joy but also because they were so filled with joy,” Judith said of their wedding day on June 12 at the toy store in Kellogg.

It’s the second journey Daryl and Judith have taken with marriage after they lost their partners to illnesses. At 80 and 81 years old, respectively, they decided life together was better than life alone.

While looking through the “Memory Lane” windows of toys, they built their relationship during one of their first dates. Paper dolls, trucks, wooden toys and fudge glistened with hope for their future together. Their first celebration at Lark Toys marked their commitment to each other with friendship rings.

“Any opportunity for something fun to do, we jump in with both feet,” Judith said.

They hopped on life’s merry-go-round through a dating site in May 2022. Their adventures, between visits to St. Paul and Pine Island, started their ride of living life together with a smile. Daryl has lived in several Southeast Minnesota towns and grew up in Hayfield. Judith grew up in a family of 10 in Iowa and most recently lived in St. Paul. She moved to Pine Island about one year ago.

But it was hard journeys that brought Daryl and Judith together. Her first husband passed away after battling Alzheimer’s and cancer in 2016. His first wife passed away in 2019 after battling cancer.

“Early on I went to some grief classes and so forth and I was pretty much committed to saying that, ‘It’s lonely living alone and if there’s somebody else out in the world that is experiencing the same thing then I want to make a connection with them,’” Daryl said. “And that’s what it turned out to be.”

With their wedding pictures from Lark Toys displayed behind them, Judith Schlinger smiles at her husband Daryl Schlinger at their Pine Island home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

“Both of us in our goal was to meet someone that we wanted to spend the rest of our life with. And eventually, that’s the kind of thing we talked about that was important to us because we’re 80 … and we know what it is to have loved and to have been loved, both of us do,” Judith said. “We fell in love and really loved each other and loved who the other person was.”

Over a few months, the wedding came together — as arranged in a black spiral notebook comparing costs and flavors of cake. Judith’s friends from the senior center fixed up her dress. Rachel from the toy store zipped the dress. Her maid of honor, Char, donned in Judith’s blue dress from a previous special occasion, carried the air of a friend who could not attend the wedding. They giggled as a white-bowed hat became Rachel’s attire.

Judith and Daryl Schlinger experience the joy of riding the carousel at Lark Toys in Kellogg, Minnesota, on June 12, 2023. The couple was married at the toy store, which Judith considers more of a museum with all the different toys. Contributed / Judith Schlinger

It was time to say I do, and “he was down by the carousel waiting for me,” Judith described. She bucked the “Bridal Chorus” tradition with her own rendition of “Could I Have This Dance.”

“I’ll always remember that magic moment when we walked around Lark Toys as we laughed and remembered and each shared our story, I fell in love with you,” Judith sang as she walked down the store aisle.

“She did have tears in my eyes when she come out and sang that song,” Daryl said.

A maid of honor, best man and retired pastor Darby Lawrence gathered around the Schlingers, just as they envisioned without a “big formal wedding.”

“We wanted to be where the world is because we’re part of the world in our married life and in our personal life,” Judith said. “We had it on a Monday, we knew it wouldn’t be like a huge crowd but people would be there and we didn’t want the (toy store) shut down. We thought that would be cool just to have people there.”

Retired pastor Darby Lawrence, left, describes the significance of the unity candle at the wedding of Judith and Daryl Schlinger at Lark Toys in Kellogg, Minnesota, on June 12, 2023. “You don’t stop being you because you’ve gotten married but nevertheless you have a connection to each other,” Daryl described of Lawrence's message on the Schlinger's wedding day. Contributed / Judith Schlinger

The day was destined to be “lovely,” Judith said, with the Lark Toys location. The staff was “glowing, smiling, all of them the whole time,” she said. They shared a “lot of hospitality,” too, Daryl said.

While Lawrence was their pastor for the day, it was because of a special connection Daryl Schlinger and Lawrence formed when they both lost their wives to pancreatic cancer. One of the memories Daryl shared from the day marked the symbolism of the unity candle, which is one large candle lit from two smaller candles. The smaller candles represent the individuals who are then joined together in marriage.

“You don’t stop being you because you’ve gotten married but nevertheless you have a connection to each other,” Daryl described of Lawrence’s message on the unity candle.

Judith Schlinger added her and Daryl's names and the two joined together circles with gold embroidery to an angel cloth for their wedding in Kellogg, Minnesota. The cloth and candles are pictured at their Pine Island home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

As the emotions and significance of their wedding day took hold, Judith remarked, “I have no idea what he said that morning.” And Daryl made another promise, “I’ll remind you some time.”

“It was like having God as just an ordinary person there walking us through the steps of our commitment,” Judith described of Lawrence. “It wasn’t a ritual, it was something we were all doing together.”

Both have a Christian faith foundation and attend Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Island. Judith said her foundation developed as a nun in the religious community. “(Daryl and I) just truly believe that God is central to our lives,” Judith noted.

More friends and family joined in the celebration a week later for a reception at their home. Now, a month into their marriage, Judith said moments of their wedding day will be with them “now, forever and always.” In their rhythms of life, they aim to keep learning about the other person.

“It’s not something you just fall into and just sort of know, it’s something that you still have to continue to learn about each other and how to read each other and understand each other and talk,” Judith said.

They’ll keep cracking jokes, planning pranks and sharing a “warped” sense of humor, the Schlingers said. They help each other drive, too, with notes on stop signs the other might not see. While Judith has macular degeneration, she re-learned how to drive for errands and possible emergencies.

Daryl and Judith Schlinger share a kiss at their Pine Island home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The Schlingers were married on June 12 at LARK Toys in Kellogg, Minnesota. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

While holding hands on the couch, the couple shared stories of melding their lives together. “We end up sitting on this (couch) together,” Daryl noted, since Lucy the cat “now sleeps in my $1,500 recliner.” Lucy savors sunbathing and watching the views from the window. Daryl and Judith enjoy seeing the neighborhood awaken in early mornings on their front porch.

“We like people,” Judith said, including the “really wonderful people” at the senior center.

Most days, the couple eats lunch at the Pine Island senior center and stays for a round of cards. They volunteer at the center alongside their “big family” of friends.

The Schlingers also head to county fairs, antique tractor drives and bicycle rides. While Daryl has been driving tractors annually since 2009, Judith plans to eventually drive a pink tractor in honor of cancer patients for the Pine Island Cheese Festival. They’ll soon return to Lark Toys, too, since Judith said, “we’re almost out of fudge, we have to go back.”

“We’re really good at watching over each other,” Judith said. “We’re good for each other. We’re very lucky to have found each other.”

In their years ahead, Judith said, “we really want to have as many years as we’re granted.” It’s a hope Daryl matches with a smile, and adds, “We’ve got each other to help out when need be.”

“Can you imagine me at 91 or 101? Don’t try it. It’s scary,” Judith remarked. With a gaze in each other’s eyes, Daryl said, “Yeah, I won’t. I’m not sure I’ll be any better off off at 91 than you will be, or 101.”

After a health test for Daryl’s heart, the two plan to embark on a honeymoon to a Stillwater mansion and House in the Rock in Wisconsin. They’ll ride into the sunset on motorcycles and Lime electric scooters.

“We’ll grow old together,” Daryl said. “I guess we’ve already discussed that it may get to the point where neither one of us can drive and that’s alright too, then we’ll figure it out.”

At one of their favorite spots in Lark Toys, Daryl and Judith Schlinger celebrated their wedding on June 12, 2023, in Kellogg, Minnesota. Their trips to the toy store built their relationship early on. Contributed / Judith Schlinger