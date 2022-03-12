SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Lifestyle

What are you seeking? A pause can help you get closer

It isn’t always a complete change of course that’s required; micro-adjustments may be all we need to get closer to that for which we’re looking.

Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
By Emily Carson
March 12, 2022 11:00 AM
During the season of Lent, this column will feature a series called, “The Questions of Jesus: Invitations to Go Deeper.” We will focus each week on a central question posed by Jesus. May Lent be a time for open-hearted contemplation, and may we all experience holy surprise at the pathways paved by good questions. 

This week’s question: “What are you seeking?” — John 1:38

Questions are sometimes like road signs. They’re tools that can help us to recognize the destination toward which we are headed. Without such signs, it’s easy to travel a long way in the wrong direction without even realizing it.

Early on in the Gospel of John, John was out in the wilderness with some of his disciples. Jesus went out into the wilderness, too, and was baptized by John. A couple of the disciples started following Jesus, and Jesus turned and asked them, “What are you seeking?”

It was a road sign question and a chance for Jesus’ hearers to consider, literally and metaphorically, where they were headed. They responded to Jesus’ question with a question of their own, “Teacher, where are you staying?” Jesus responded, “Come and see,” which is exactly what they did. Whether they recognized it or not, it was Jesus they were seeking.

Jesus’ question is one upon which we can all reflect. In the midst of the various pressures, commitments and responsibilities of life, it’s good to think about what we are seeking. Pleasure, joy, spirituality, adventure, service, wealth, community, intimacy, relationships? With an expanded sense of what we’re seeking, we’re better able to reflect upon whether our choices are moving us in a wise direction.

In asking the question, “What are you seeking?” Jesus gives us an opportunity to pause, look around, and reflect. It isn’t always a complete change of course that’s required; micro-adjustments may be all we need to get closer to that for which we’re looking.

Regardless of what we seek, we can do so with the awareness that we’re already found. We’re never outside the scope of God’s vision. So as we search and seek; as we stumble and strive — we do so held in a love beyond compare. Whatever we’re searching for and whatever we find along the way, we’re already and forever beloved.

Additional reflection questions:

  • Imagine Jesus asking you the question, “What are you seeking?” How might you answer?
  • Are there any micro-adjustments you could make to your current path to create more space for peace? 

Prayer: Creator of Compassion, today we reflect upon that which we seek. Remind us of your nearness when we wonder who we are and where we’re going. Grant us courage to trust that wherever we go in this life, we will never be outside the scope of your love. Amen. 

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .

Related Topics: FAITHHOLY EVERYTHINGEMILY CARSON
