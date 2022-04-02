What do you do when the going gets tough?

During the season of Lent, this column is featuring a series called “The Questions of Jesus: Invitations to Go Deeper.” We are focusing each week on a question posed by Jesus. May Lent be a time for open-hearted contemplation, and may we all experience holy surprise at the pathways paved by good questions.

This week’s question: Do you also wish to go away? — John 6:67

In 1985, musician Billy English released a song called "When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going." It reflected the basic idea that no matter how hard the road to love might be, he would stick with it; he would keep going.

For today’s question, Jesus invited a group of his followers to consider what they were going to do next. The going had gotten tough.

The context around the question is important. Jesus was in the midst of a lot of preaching and traveling. Some of his teachings were challenging for his hearers to receive. A few verses before today’s question, a group of disciples asks, “This teaching is difficult; who can accept it?” The Gospel’s author, John, notes that many disciples turned back and went home that day.

Jesus looked at the 12 remaining disciples and asked, “Do you also wish to go away?”

It was an invitation to do some sincere reflecting. Knowing everything they knew at that point, what did they want to do next? Perhaps for Jesus, it was a question he was asking to give them a chance to engage in some thoughtful consideration, and it was also a question he was asking out of sincere curiosity. Maybe he really wondered if there would be anyone with him on the journey ahead.

Simon Peter responded, "Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life." The 12 disciples had collectively arrived at an answer to Jesus’ question. They would continue to follow him.

When I hear Jesus’ question, I am reminded that the going still gets tough today. In matters of life and faith, individually and globally, we encounter roadblocks. Even the paths we feel most compelled to follow come with a lot of uncertainty and exhaustion. We make mistakes and blunders; we wonder if we’d be better off just going home and finding a new route.

It can be helpful to hear Jesus’ question as an invitation to pay attention: What draws us in and inspires us to stay the course? What creates fear and a desire to turn back?

I wonder if by Jesus asking the question to the whole group, it was also a chance for them to recognize that if they continued, they would have one another even when the journey was hard. A sense of support and belonging is helpful for all of us as we make our way through an ever-changing world.

At the end of an exhausting day, Jesus asked the remaining disciples, “Do you also wish to go away?” In spite of all the uncertainty, they decided to keep going. There was no other path they could imagine and no other teacher they’d rather follow.

Additional reflection questions:



How might you have answered Jesus’ question?

Who are the people who support you when the going gets tough? What routines help you to keep going?

Prayer: God who is ever near, we encounter uncertainty and exhaustion along the way. Sometimes we want to avoid challenges altogether. We pray for discernment to know when to hold on and when to release. Thank you for always accompanying us. Amen.

