Lifestyle

What features can you find in a $200,000 home in Rochester?

With "very, very tight inventory," Rochester has about 30 houses available for sale in the $200,000 to $300,000 range, said Eric Brownlow with the Southeast Minnesota Realtors association.

The duplex transformed home at 817 Fifth Ave. SE in Rochester includes medium tree coverage on the 0.22 acre lot.
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
March 12, 2023 09:00 AM

ROCHESTER — As home costs have limited homebuyer activity, a home's sought-after features have remained.

“The number one is, ‘Does the home meet my needs?’ Square footage, bedroom, bathroom count,” Eric Brownlow noted of a home’s basic features. He is the Southeast Minnesota Realtors chief executive officer and government affairs director, which represents an 11-county region.

Rochester has about 30 houses available for sale in the $200,000 to $300,000 range. Single-family detached homes, and townhomes and condos each make up about half of those numbers.

“Obviously, if you’re a new homebuyer entering the Rochester market and you only have 14 (single-family detached) houses to look at in a town of this size, yeah, it probably makes you take a step back because that is not a lot of inventory. But it is continuing to improve,” Brownlow said. The overall inventory of homes for sale in southeast Minnesota has increased compared to the previous year.

Brownlow said the “very, very tight inventory” of homes in the $200,000 to $300,000 range have an average of three bedrooms and two bathrooms with 1,398 finished square feet, according to a market analysis snapshot on Thursday, March 9.

With single-family home prices increasing by 8% in 2022 compared to 2021, the Southeast Minnesota Realtors reported the overall median sale price at $265,000 for 2022. In February 2023, the median home sales price dipped to $242,163. Rochester’s median sales price is $291,950 for January and February 2023.

The rise in home values is one contributing factor to housing affordability, though interest rates, taxes and home insurance also impact affordability, Brownlow said. The current mortgage interest rates at 6.73% are double the rates of last February between 3% and 3.25%.

“Our affordability has fallen literally three straight years in a row,” Brownlow said about the affordability index rate, which falls as affordability decreases. The index is based on the median household income for the region. “There’s a lot of things that go into home affordability, and it’s not strictly just value of home. What has really driven it down in the last six to eight months is the rise in interest rates.”

Here are three Rochester houses in the $200,000 to $300,000 range.

817 Fifth Ave. SE

While it isn’t a cottage in the woods, the home carries a wood ambiance through its two stories at 817 Fifth Ave. SE. The lot also has medium tree coverage on the 9,583 square feet lot.

The previous up-down duplex transformed into a single-family home includes an upstairs garage living space. The two-car garage is attached to a shared driveway.

The four-bedroom and three-bathroom home is listed at $249,900.

A large living room connects many of the home's living spaces on the first floor at 817 Fifth Ave. SE in Rochester.
The garage space extends with a heated porch and upstairs portion at 817 Fifth Ave. SE in Rochester.
5th-Ave-SE-Room.jpg
1727 19th Ave. SE

As a single-level home, a large living room welcomes people with a cozy fireplace. The largely carpeted floors are shared throughout the three-bedroom and two-bathroom manufactured home.

A sweeping backyard with a deck faces McQuillan Fields near Longfellow Elementary School. The 1,782-square-foot home is listed at $199,900.

A jacuzzi tub and skylight are featured in one of two bathrooms at 1727 19th Ave. SE in Rochester.
The large kitchen and living room welcome people to the mobile home at 1727 19th Ave. SE in Rochester.
The backyard area shares sunset views at 1727 19th Ave. SE in Rochester.
1211 First St. NW

This home would spring a homeowner into project season, or the better known sweat equity. The two-story home at 1211 First St. NW is marked with traditional flair from the 1890s.

The two-story home on the 4,792-square-foot lot has five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The Kutzy Park home is listed at $214,900.

An extended second story and intricate details mark the project home's exterior at 1211 First St. NW in Rochester.
The project home at 1211 First St. NW in Rochester was built in 1890.
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
