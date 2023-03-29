What she sees is what you get

Heading northward for retirement may not be commonplace, but it is a move Gail Emanuel is glad she made. It was at the urging of her son, Kyle, who already lived in Rochester, that Emanuel moved here from Florida nearly 15 years ago.

Today, she says, “I am enjoying my life very much.”

Emanuel, who grew up in southwest Minneapolis, attended college and worked in the medical field.

“My favorite job was being a polysomnographic technologist at Hennepin County Medical Hospital in Minneapolis. We were able to help so many people with sleep disorders,” she says.

After being married, she raised Kyle as a single mother. Emanuel then moved to Florida where she worked as a sleep specialist for 10 years. But then Rochester called. In addition to spending time with Kyle, his wife, Beth, and grandsons, Dylan, 17, and Jackson, 3, Emanuel is busy out and about.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love working out at 125 Live,” she said. In addition to volunteering at 125 Live, Emanuel is involved with the Eagles Cancer Telethon and Rochester Civic Theater and other endeavors that make her anything but retired from an active life.

How do you describe your style?

Eclectic. Very eclectic. I don’t think I have one style per se. Style to me is whatever makes you feel good and comfortable. And, for me, that goes in a lot of directions.

May we have an example?

Dresses with cowboy boots for a boho look.

Where do you find your inspiration?

From other people and magazines. I think I’m very observant and, in looking at others, I see things I like. When I do, I tend to buy something similar.

Gail Emanuel on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

What do you hope your style says about you?

ADVERTISEMENT

That I care what I look like. And, even though I might carry myself in different ways, depending on the day, depending on what I’m wearing, I am confident. If someone compliments me, I feel like I’m on the right track with that and that adds to my day. But my own self-confidence from within is most important.

What should every well-dressed woman have in her wardrobe?

A simple black dress that you can pair with just about anything.

Please tell me a little about your favorite accessories.

My pearl earrings are always on. And I love beaded necklaces and also necklaces with gemstones.

How do your nails reflect your style?

They are part of my love of color. I have them done at the Beauty Gallery here. I’ve had black and red. For Valentine’s Day, I had a heart design added. I also love flowers. In spring, I like pinks and light blue.

Please tell us about your hair — cut and color?

ADVERTISEMENT

When I had my hair cut to its current length, I took in a picture to my stylist and said, "This is what I want." And I am very happy with it. … For color, when I was young my hair was very dark. And I kept it that way for a long time. But then one day, my older grandson said to me, "I think you should just let it go. It will be nice." I did, and he was right.

And your glasses?

I am really attracted to black and brown frames with grey hair. I do have a blue pair, but I like the darker frames better.

You’ve said boots and shoes figure in to your style.

Yes. I love boots. I have ankle boots, higher boots, boots with chunky heels and flat heels. I like boots with a dress for the boho look I like. … Most of my shoes at this time of year are of a more chunky style — except when I’m very casual or working out, and then I’m in tennis shoes. In warm weather, I am always in flip-flops. I had so many in Florida and I brought them back here with me.

What are your purse preferences?

For every day, I like shoulder bags even though I usually can’t fit enough in them. A bigger purse is what I always need. If I’m out at an event, I carry a small clutch or a small purse with a chain.

Anything Minnesota about your style — from earlier in life or now?

ADVERTISEMENT

I have a lot of big block plaid coats. I love those, in all colors.

Parting thoughts?

We’re all different shapes and sizes and ages and we should all look at ourselves and wear what makes us happy. If you’re happy, you can make others happy.

Gail Emanuel on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.