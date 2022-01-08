What was hot in 2021 expected to be hot in 2022

Handmade pillows, jewelry and refinished furniture all done by Melissa Klema at Adourn in Chatfield.<br/> Contributed

I am sure you have an idea what you like and your style, but it's always fun to check out what various shops have to get ideas or to purchase items done by other creative souls.

“The biggest sells for 2021 were all things boho. Lots of macrame pieces, wicker cozy items like foot stools, wall decor, and every piece of soft textiles, chairs, sofas," said Jenna Lubinski, owner of the Refinery Co. in Winona.

For 2022 she wants to add more green and raw wood to spaces.

"In January, I want to brighten the space with raw wood furniture, wicker, white and black accents. Minimalism is going to be a big go-to when you feel like your space is cluttered or you go complete opposite to cottage-core with all things comfy, cozy and floral-pastel."

The impact of the pandemic has people spending more time in their homes which is translating to the marketplace.

"My words of advice are always these: Before you go out and shop, take inventory of your home, move 21 items in your home to distress, new curtains are the easiest update next to paint, and making your bed is the most simple way to begin the cleaning process,” Lubinski said.

A few doors away at the Rusty Bucket, owner Shayna Dais said her shop sold a lot of quilts and lamps for quick and easy new home looks.

"Home-made cards and knitted goods, along with tons of seasonal dish towels, cloths and homemade soaps" were good sellers in 2021, she said.

The Rusty Bucket generally open one weekend a month; its next opening is Feb. 5-6.

Penny Bracken of Kismet Consignment Fashion & Home Decor, Rochester, said she still sees industrial and farmhouse as architectural and decorative trends.

"People love it when it’s authentic and true vintage as opposed to things that are just made to look old. Wood crates, pottery bowls, handcrafted wall shelves are easy items to incorporate as design features," she said.

The Yellow Monkey in Rochester is more than a shop — it's a donation-based shop selling repurposed furniture, home goods and accessories.

Owner Cindy Rigotti tells, “For 2021 gnomes, furniture such as benches, matching night stands and drop-leaf tables along with pillows, aprons, and anything vintage sold," owner Cindy Rigotti said. "For 2022, I see pretty much the same.”

Melissa Klema of Adourn in Chatfield too said that she expects 2021 trends to carry into the new year.

“The top selling things were a variety of handmade and furniture. Also, handmade pillows, jewelry and refinished furniture. I see this next year as a trend of the same," she said.

She also expects saturated rich colors for the coming year.

"A mixture of new and old, lots of texture. Yet a very simplistic palette,” Klema said.

The Backyard Flea is an occasional sale with refurbished finds, barn junk and unique treasures in Spring Valley with owners Carol and Dave Thouin.

“I would say that galvanized washtubs are good sellers especially in the spring because customers are anxious to plant in them,” Carol Thouin said. "Rustic farm junk was still good this year along with garden benches and decor and painted furniture. We anticipate the trends will continue into 2022.”

