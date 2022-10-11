We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
When life drains you, check these boxes

Columnist Dwight Boyum says burnout leaves many feeling lost. There is help to be found.

"From the Pulpit" column sig
Opinion by Dwight Boyum
October 10, 2022 07:29 PM
My heart sank when the phone rang.

The name on caller ID was a friend who’s gone through a trifecta of stress in his life with job conflicts, his father’s failing health and his own health issues. My emotional reserves were low. I didn’t want to pick up the phone because I felt burned out from listening to his problems.

Burnout has existed since the dawn of time, but the World Health Organization didn’t recognize it as a phenomenon until 2019. According to WHO’s International Classification of Diseases, health professionals can diagnose someone with burnout if they meet some of these criteria:

• feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion

• increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job

• reduced professional efficacy

I could check all three boxes. The burden of constant change at work had spilled into my personal life and created a cascade of relationship conflicts and financial worries. While intellectually I understood I’m not the only one who felt this way, emotionally I believed the weight of the world was exclusively mine.

WHO notes that burnout isn’t a synonym for stress, but rather it’s the result of long-term pressures that haven’t been addressed. My personal idol of self-reliance deceived me into not taking care of myself.

Christian author Sarah Young says a better description is “drainout.” The metaphor of a dry riverbed is exactly how I felt. My emotional reserves had ebbed away, leaving my well of compassion dry.

“Countless interactions with needy people drained them, without their conscious awareness,” Young writes in her devotional “Jesus Calling.” “You are among the weary ones, who are like soldiers needing R&R.”

Young cited the Gospel of Matthew, where Jesus says, “Come to me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.”

Finding this rest required me to check three more boxes. It’s a multiple-choice answer of prayer, reading Scripture and spending time with other people of faith, either individually or in group worship. It doesn’t happen overnight, but eventually life becomes doable.

I stared at the caller ID on my phone. Despite my reluctance, I answered and pretended to be ready to listen. To my surprise, my friend was in a buoyant mood despite the travails in his life.

“I was thinking of you, and I thought I’d check in,” he said. “How ya doin’?”

What a loaded question, I thought to myself. But this time, he listened. By the time I put down the phone, I felt better. My burdens hadn’t lifted, but they felt manageable.

Next time, when the phone rings, I won’t hesitate to answer.

Dwight Boyum is a member of Salem Road Covenant Church.

"From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders. To contribute, email us at life@postbulletin.com with "From the Pulpit" in the subject line.

