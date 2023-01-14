When you lie to yourself, you lie to everybody

I lied to myself.

More specifically, I was in denial about my health. That dawned on me as an Occupational Health nurse practitioner looked over my blood tests taken earlier in the week and my pulse and blood pressure taken moments before.

“You’re going on medical leave,” she said, peering over her eyeglasses, “starting now.”

Anxiety, although I wasn’t ready yet to call it that, worsened my symptoms. I believed God would never subject me to anything that I couldn’t handle, which was a lie I embraced. I prided — that’s a dangerous word — myself on being resilient. In college my friends nicknamed me “Mr. Spock” because of my placid personality.

Then why was the anxiety overwhelming? Doesn’t Philippians 4:6 say, “Do not be anxious about anything”? Doesn’t 1 Peter 5:7 say, “Cast all your anxieties on him because he cares for you”?

Life’s travails — aging parents, raising children and navigating a career where a trap door was always under my feet — breached my emotional firewall of reading Scripture, praying and hanging out with people of faith. Later I asked a counselor why I was struggling after managing these stressors for years.

“Your coping mechanisms aren’t working anymore,” he told me plainly.

I’m not alone. Anxiety disorders affect 40% of women and more than 1 in 4 men, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. I can’t help but wonder if the numbers are actually higher because there must be more people like me who use denial as a coping mechanism.

Recently, the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recommended that doctors regularly screen all adults under 65 for anxiety. It’s the first time the task force has issued a guidance for anxiety screening in primary care for adults without symptoms.

My physician recommended counseling and prescribed medication to ease my anxiety and help me sleep. He suggested I might want to change jobs, something my wife had been advocating for years. After a short time of deliberation — vital signs don’t lie even if I wasn’t honest with myself — I changed careers after 36 years. With medication and counseling, the symptoms have mostly abated even though the embers of anxiety are still present.

I learned the platitude of God not subjecting you to anything you can’t handle is a lie. Nowhere does the Bible say that. Instead, it instructs us to live in dependence on God and in interdependence with others.

Jesus says in John 15:5, “I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing.” The Apostle Paul says in Ephesians 4:16, “From him the whole body, joined and held together by every supporting ligament, grows and builds itself up in love, as each part does its work.”

Anxiety strikes the most resilient of people. Not admitting it to yourself is self-deception, making you lie to yourself, to your friends, to your family and, most importantly, to God.

Dwight Boyum is a member of Salem Road Covenant Church.

