99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

When you lie to yourself, you lie to everybody

Columnist Dwight Boyum says that relying solely on God is not enough to overcome anxiety. Scripture even calls for more support.

"From the Pulpit" column sig
Opinion by Dwight Boyum
January 14, 2023 06:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

I lied to myself.

More specifically, I was in denial about my health. That dawned on me as an Occupational Health nurse practitioner looked over my blood tests taken earlier in the week and my pulse and blood pressure taken moments before.

“You’re going on medical leave,” she said, peering over her eyeglasses, “starting now.”

Also Read
Hidden World Vinyl
Arts and Entertainment
Music community develops in 'Hidden World'
While Rochester's Hidden World Vinyl Records obviously sells records, it also finds ways to engage and energize a local community concerned with creativity and humanity.
January 14, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Pitch Night Battle of Bands.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Making their pitch for a portion of $25,000 in downtown event funding
A panel of judges decided who received portions of $25,000 in Rochester Downtown Alliance grant funding for events.
January 12, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
050821-RM-FARMERS-MARKET-BOOTHS-02116.jpg
Lifestyle
The 'in' food trends for 2023
Food writer Holly Ebel says watching the food budget and supply chain issues will influence how we eat in 2023.
January 10, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel

Anxiety, although I wasn’t ready yet to call it that, worsened my symptoms. I believed God would never subject me to anything that I couldn’t handle, which was a lie I embraced. I prided — that’s a dangerous word — myself on being resilient. In college my friends nicknamed me “Mr. Spock” because of my placid personality.

Then why was the anxiety overwhelming? Doesn’t Philippians 4:6 say, “Do not be anxious about anything”? Doesn’t 1 Peter 5:7 say, “Cast all your anxieties on him because he cares for you”?

ADVERTISEMENT

Life’s travails — aging parents, raising children and navigating a career where a trap door was always under my feet — breached my emotional firewall of reading Scripture, praying and hanging out with people of faith. Later I asked a counselor why I was struggling after managing these stressors for years.

“Your coping mechanisms aren’t working anymore,” he told me plainly.

I’m not alone. Anxiety disorders affect 40% of women and more than 1 in 4 men, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. I can’t help but wonder if the numbers are actually higher because there must be more people like me who use denial as a coping mechanism.

Recently, the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recommended that doctors regularly screen all adults under 65 for anxiety. It’s the first time the task force has issued a guidance for anxiety screening in primary care for adults without symptoms.

My physician recommended counseling and prescribed medication to ease my anxiety and help me sleep. He suggested I might want to change jobs, something my wife had been advocating for years. After a short time of deliberation — vital signs don’t lie even if I wasn’t honest with myself — I changed careers after 36 years. With medication and counseling, the symptoms have mostly abated even though the embers of anxiety are still present.

I learned the platitude of God not subjecting you to anything you can’t handle is a lie. Nowhere does the Bible say that. Instead, it instructs us to live in dependence on God and in interdependence with others.

Jesus says in John 15:5, “I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing.” The Apostle Paul says in Ephesians 4:16, “From him the whole body, joined and held together by every supporting ligament, grows and builds itself up in love, as each part does its work.”

Anxiety strikes the most resilient of people. Not admitting it to yourself is self-deception, making you lie to yourself, to your friends, to your family and, most importantly, to God.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dwight Boyum is a member of Salem Road Covenant Church.

"From the Pulpit" features reflections from area religious leaders. To contribute, email us at life@postbulletin.com with "From the Pulpit" in the subject line.

Related Topics: FAITHFROM THE PULPIT
What To Read Next
011423.F.FF.GrowingTogether.2
Lifestyle
Monitor now for rabbit activity to save a tree or shrub’s life
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler explains that after snow arrives rabbits turn to nibbling twigs of shrubs and the bark of trees, especially young trees and types with smooth, thin bark.
January 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
SW PHOTO FOR JAN 13-15, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Orion: The big guy in the night sky
A well-known constellation and a rare comet are among this month's highlights.
January 13, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch
New Diocese of Winona-Rochester Pastoral Center in Rochester
Lifestyle
Bishop Barron asks Catholics across southern Minnesota to Eucharistic Congress
The event is expected to bring 5,000 attendees to the event hosted by the Diocese of Winona-Rochester.
January 12, 2023 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Salad 1.jpg
Lifestyle
Stay on track for a nutritious new year with this Mediterranean Farro Salad
An ancient grain of the wheat family, farro is an excellent source of protein, fiber and iron which all help to promote good nutrition and a feeling of being full.
January 11, 2023 07:24 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello