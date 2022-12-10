When your style reflects your journey

Danny Whipple has resided in southwest Rochester with his wife and four daughters since migrating from Colorado in 2015 to be closer to family. While missing an aspect of mountain life often, he has come to appreciate the Rochester community and surrounding Driftless region. On any given day you’re likely to run into Danny with his family or friends crisscrossing the city in search of the next gravel adventure, mountain bike excursion, ski outing or unexplored trail. As for words to live by, Danny says, “Have stories to tell, not stuff to show. Happiness is real when shared.”

Describe your style in one sentence.

If John Muir was a poor Parisian teenage dirtbag, that would be my style.

How does your day job impact the way you dress?

As a Mayo Clinic employee, I had to buy suits, which created quite a dichotomy between my workwear and weekend wear. I think I want a sweet neck tattoo to offset my professional attire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danny Whipple on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Any changes to your garb since becoming a parent?

Death to denim, slacks are the future. I don’t have time for inflexible material and belts while crawling on the floor chasing babies.

What makes you and your style unique?

We are fueled by being unique (ironically, we are the most statistically common across a population which makes it even harder to stand out.) My business attire has ranged from white collar to blue collar, from black and white formals to cowboy hats and chaps. I feel confident to try anything. I am currently in my fifth career; with each experience brings the opportunity to understand myself more, my unique talents and strengths, and what makes me, me. My style just reflects the point along this journey.

Best item to splurge on?

High quality shoes. When visiting Mayo Clinic for my interview, I realized I would be doing a lot of walking and splurged on new Cole Haan Original Grand oxfords. Being well cared for, they continue to perform and look excellent. I believe you shouldn’t have to sacrifice looks for function.

Recent purchase you’re pleased with?

Thanks to my minimalist friend Dave, who believes in only owning those few things that work, you wear, and therefore buying high quality clothing, I am now the owner of a Patagonia insulated flannel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danny Whipple on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Most common repeat purchases?

Spending most of my non-working hours outside in nature, I need high-quality wool socks. I wear Smartwool year round, from dress socks to ski socks and after stitching the toes back together multiple times, I repurchase a new set every year.

Go-to local shopping spots?

If it is not yet apparent, I prioritize experience over things. So my style is driven by a desire to be the least fugly on my remaining budget. Janky Gear, Savers, Goodwill, get me there every time.

Any items you just can't seem to part with?

I really don’t like waste. This is my process for consuming jeans: I check to see what pants my wife is passing on, if they fit and fill a niche in my wardrobe, I take ownership until the knees tear every time I put them on. Then they become my summer cut-off jean shorts. When I can no longer wear them without people blushing, I cut them into rags to clean bike chains.

Danny Whipple on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

How does hair/grooming play a role in your get-ready routine?

I think the question for me is “how does your lifestyle determine what’s possible?” I would love to have a fashion-forward hairstyle but my lifestyle doesn’t support it. I ride to work, I exercise a lot, so high-maintenance hair doesn’t work for me. Bun and done.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fill in the blank: You know you live in Minnesota when…

Sorels are a fashion statement.

Parting thoughts or advice?

Please reduce and reuse. The fashion and apparel industry aren’t really models for ethical and environmental consciousness, so why drive demand for their products? If I do purchase new, I like supporting ethically conscious companies.

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.