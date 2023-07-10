Why the hosta-lity? Hosta convention comes to Rochester

PRESTON, Minn. — Cindy Tomashek’s gardens on her property near Preston boast plants of a variety of shapes, colors, sizes and textures.

They have broad leaves and skinny leaves; smooth or frilled leaves in hues of deep green, blue, gold and even some hints of purple creeping onto ornate leaves.

And that’s just her hostas.

The hosta has an undeserved reputation as boring, Tomashek says.

Well, maybe not entirely undeserved.

The ubiquitous varieties Millennials’ grandparents planted 60, 70 years ago have led to generations of uninformed gardeners hostile to the humble hosta.

“Most of them are boring, frankly,” Tomashek said.

Cindy Tomashek's gardens at her home near Preston include the "waterslide" hosta. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Tomashek, who in 2005 founded the Shades of Green Hosta Society for Southeast Minnesota hosta growers, is helping coordinate the 2023 Midwest Regional Hosta Convention that’s being held in Rochester July 13-15 at the Best Western Hotel.

Some of the events including vendor booths and a hosta show are open to the public, Tomashek said. The vendors usually bring supplies intended to wow hosta enthusiasts let alone hosta agnostics.

“That’s where you’re going to find varieties that blow their minds,” she said.

Rochester last hosted the convention in 2012.

A "ruby earings" hosta in one of Cindy Tomashek's gardens Thursday, July 6, 2023, near Preston. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Hundreds of hosta enthusiasts and cultivators are expected to attend the convention. Tomashek will be a hosta hostess holding a convention kick-off picnic at her gardens near Preston, Minnesota, where she has been cultivating dozens of varieties of hostas.

Despite its staid reputation, it was the variety of different cultivars the plant has that attracted Tomashek to the hostas. She saw how the plant covers areas with dense, colorful foliage on a garden tour of former Minnesota Sen. Nancy Brataas’ Rochester home sometime in the mid-1980s.

“I left there inspired,” she said. “Basically from that point on, I began looking for every variety I could get my hands on.”

Some varieties, she had a hand in creating.

She has cultivated “sports” of some of the hostas she grows. A sport is a shoot of a plant that is different from the original and can often be propagated into a full plant. One of the sports she propagated is now on the market and sold through some greenhouses and garden stores.

In fact, Minnesota is home to several active hosta hybridizers, she said.

A "silly string" hosta is a fun variety of the plant. This one is found in one of Cindy Tomashek's gardens near Preston. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Some of those Minnesota-developed varieties are on display in her gardens.

For Tomashek, there’s always room for more.

“It’s a dangerous thing to have a lot of room when you have a passion for gardening,” she said.

If you go

What: 2023 Midwest Regional Hosta Convention.

When: July 13-15, 2023.

Where: Best Western Hotel, 1517 16th St. SW.

The wide-leaf "mariachi" hosta grown by Cindy Tomashek. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin