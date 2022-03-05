Why worry? Trade anxiety for productive concern

During the season of Lent, this column will feature a series called, “The Questions of Jesus: Invitations to Go Deeper.” We will focus each week on a central question posed by Jesus. May Lent be a time for open-hearted contemplation, and may we all experience holy surprise at the pathways paved by good questions.

Questions are potent elements of meaningful discourse. A single query has the power to widen a table, shift a perspective or even change the trajectory of a life. Jesus asked a lot of good questions. In addition to preaching, teaching and healing, Jesus also presented people with effective questions.

Sometimes Jesus asked questions seeking concrete answers. Other times Jesus posed questions to individuals and groups in order to create space for expanded awareness.

Each year during Lent for the “Holy Everything” column, we focus on a unique theme. For the next six weeks, we’ll center on questions of Jesus. The goal of this series is less to provide you with answers and more to nurture a space of contemplation.

For each edition of the series, we’ll dig into a question of Jesus and the context around it. Then we’ll explore how the question may intersect with our lives today. Each week will conclude with a few additional questions for contemplation and a prayer. These bonus inquiries can be fodder for journaling, silent reflection or coffee hour conversations.

This week’s question: “Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to your life?” — Matthew 6:27

Jesus invited people to reflect upon the futility of worry. Jesus posed this question during the “Sermon on the Mount,” which spans several chapters of Matthew’s gospel. The audience included his disciples as well as a larger crowd.

The Greek word for “worry,” used in the original version of Matthew’s Gospel, is merimnaō (merry-min-a-o). It means, “to be anxious” and “to be troubled with cares.”

Jesus asked this question in the midst of a larger dialogue with his friends about the topic of worry. He recognized that people were anxious about food and drink and clothes. Worry remains a relevant topic in our lives today. There’s much to be troubled about personally and globally!

Jesus’ question is a reminder that worry, even with all its persistence, doesn’t expand the length of our lives. When Jesus asked this question, he wasn’t looking for an actual answer from the crowd. Instead, Jesus posed the query in order to create the opportunity for his hearers to shift their own thinking about the function of worry.

Sometimes it’s hard to release worry because we feel like we will also be giving up concern, and we don’t want to stop caring about things that are important. It’s good to remember that worry and concern are different. Worry is passive; it involves getting stuck in our own minds and fear-based imaginations. Concern has a more active posture and equips us to move forward with faithfulness and courage. When we’re operating out of compassionate concern, we have the capacity to trust God and keep going. Worry gets us stuck; concern keeps us moving.

Worry happens. When it does, notice it. Mindfulness instructors Tara Brach and Jack Kornfield both offer the suggestion of inviting worry (or any uncomfortable emotion) to an imaginary cup of tea. Something like: “Hello Worry. Thanks for coming. Would you like to come in for a cup of tea?” Rather than pretending it’s not there (which often just makes the worries bigger and less manageable), we can instead acknowledge its presence. After being noticed, worry tends to release its tight trip, and that frees us to expend time and energy in more fruitful ways.

With Jesus’ question in mind, notice your own relationship with worry. What’s working? What’s not? Adjust accordingly.

Reflection questions:



What does worry feel like in your body and brain?

When you are troubled with cares, what approaches might you try?

Prayer: Gracious Friend, sometimes worry takes up a lot of space in our lives. We pray for your guidance as we seek to live in right relationship with uncertainty. When we become troubled with cares, reveal a wise and freeing response. Amen.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .