Winona-area mother, daughter turn Mississippi River cottage into a great destination

When Jenna Lubinski heard there was a cottage available in her mother's hometown of Buffalo City, Wisconsin, she called her mom right away.

The ladies, both interior decorators – Lubinski, owner of The Refinery Co. in Winona, Minnesota, and her mother, Renae Vinton, who once owned shops in both Winona and Alma, Wisconsin – saw an opportunity to make the cottage overlooking the Mississippi River into an inviting rental.

Renae Vinton, left, of Winona and her daughter, Jena Lubinski, own and operate the Mississippi Urban Cottage in Buffalo City, Wisconsin. Contributed

After all, the mother and daughter duo has a knack of giving new life to something old. So, with help from other family members, they turned the house into a top-rated Airbnb cottage along the Mississippi river in Buffalo City.

“The realty company gave us a fast and professional-style walk through," says Vinton. "That was it. I called my wonderful husband, Glenn Vinton ... that day. I said, 'We are buying a cottage isn’t that exciting?'

His bemused response: “Sure thing, I think?”

Without hesitation Lubinski and Vinton fell in love with this opportunity, seeing the potential in the house. From the flower gardens that surround the deck for relaxing morning coffee to sunsets at night, Vinton says.

“Even the white screen door has gingerbread charm," she adds. "Walking into this sweet, rustic, and charming two-story cottage, you get this feeling of adventure and where memories are made. Sitting on a half-acre, corner spot on Front Street, a half block from the Mississippi River, surrounded by lilacs and pines; the setting was a dream."

Best of all, the home's "bones were there" as they examined the exterior and interior.

“Using Magnolia paint colors of grays and whites throughout the main floor created a Pottery Barn vibe," says Lubinski. “The dining room décor went from a basic white to a warm and gentle gray with a white rustic table for four, boats oars, greens and blue accents to reflect the waters and natural environment."

In fact, giving the home a feeling of being in nature was a goal in the design.

Vinton recalls, “The second floor was like walking into a big tree house in the woods. Rustic 12-inch raw wood surround this open floor space from floor to ceiling, creating a more restoration hardware feel. It makes you starve for adventure for sure."

They worked to give the space a more open loft feel, utilizing the muscles of family to remove a few unnecessary walls and modify a few structural posts. After a bit of demo, there it was. A complete and open concept.

The living room space adjoins a perfect porch with windows all around on the front that allows for glimmers of the river through the trees. Vinton said, painted white ship lap and relaxing wicker chairs invite peaceful moments on the porch.

A porch built for coffee and relaxation looks inviting at the Mississippi Urban Cottage in Buffalo City, Wisconsin, along the Mississippi River. Contributed

"How can we not share this incredible space with others?" she asks. "Start the memories of fire-pit stories, walks along the grand Mississippi, search for wildlife on the water, and take in all the natural beauty that surrounds this sweet gift of the Urban Cottage.”

Looking at their renovation, the family decided that it was too special to not share in the memory making adventure. Vinton said the decision was made to register the property with Airbnb and give others the opportunity to enjoy the vision created by these two ladies.

“From that point, the reservations began and so did the memories for those that share their journey in a notebook on the desk," Vinton said. "Reading the journals that people share gives you a sense of being a part of their family. The Urban Cottage has brought families members together that have been absent for a while. It has been a place for fun and laughter over the fire-pit and more."

The front image of the Mississippi Urban Cottage in Buffalo City, Wisconsin. Contributed

