Winona author re-releases two books, hosting author event on Saturday

WINONA — A local author is marking the re-release of two books with an author event at Paperbacks and Pieces in Winona this weekend.

Author Kathryn Sullivan will visit Paperbacks and Pieces from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event is free. Her books, including two new re-releases, are on sale at the store.

Kathryn Sullivan Contributed / Scott Saniti

The re-released titles include "Michael and the Elf," a Fox Pointe Publishing picture book about a boy who rescues a tiny elf in a garden. The book, illustrated by Kim Hanzo, is suitable for early readers and was re-released in October.

The other recent re-release is "Talking to Trees," a young adult fantasy novel that was originally published in 2006. The novel's original press, Amber Quill Press, closed in 2016; Zumaya Publications re-released the book in September.

Sullivan is a Winona-based author who has published several works of fiction and fanfiction throughout the years, and her novel "The Crystal Throne" — first published in 2002 and re-released in 2019 — won the 2002 Fantasy EPPIE Award.

If you go

Paperbacks and Pieces is located at 429 Mankato Ave. in Winona.

Event: Author Kathy Sullivan, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3.

Phone: 507-452-5580

Website: paperbacksandpieces.com .