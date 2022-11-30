SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, November 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Winona author re-releases two books, hosting author event on Saturday

The two books — an early readers' picture book and a YA novel — are available at Paperbacks and Pieces in Winona. Author Kathryn Sullivan will visit the bookstore Saturday for an author event.

WinonaAuthor.png
The re-release covers for two of Kathryn Sullivan's books, "Michael and the Elf" and "Talking to Trees."
Contributed / Kathryn Sullivan
By Staff reports
November 30, 2022 11:14 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WINONA — A local author is marking the re-release of two books with an author event at Paperbacks and Pieces in Winona this weekend.

Author Kathryn Sullivan will visit Paperbacks and Pieces from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event is free. Her books, including two new re-releases, are on sale at the store.

ksullivanmarscon2020tn.jpg
Kathryn Sullivan
Contributed / Scott Saniti

The re-released titles include "Michael and the Elf," a Fox Pointe Publishing picture book about a boy who rescues a tiny elf in a garden. The book, illustrated by Kim Hanzo, is suitable for early readers and was re-released in October.

The other recent re-release is "Talking to Trees," a young adult fantasy novel that was originally published in 2006. The novel's original press, Amber Quill Press, closed in 2016; Zumaya Publications re-released the book in September.

Sullivan is a Winona-based author who has published several works of fiction and fanfiction throughout the years, and her novel "The Crystal Throne" — first published in 2002 and re-released in 2019 — won the 2002 Fantasy EPPIE Award.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you go

Paperbacks and Pieces is located at 429 Mankato Ave. in Winona.

Event: Author Kathy Sullivan, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3.

Phone: 507-452-5580

Website: paperbacksandpieces.com .

Related Topics: WINONA AREAEVENTSBOOKS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Horseradish Crusted Beef Tenderloin.JPG
Lifestyle
Just in time for the holidays, here are recipes for three Nasello family Christmas favorites
Columnist Sarah Nasello shares recipes for Horseradish-encrusted roasted beef tenderloin, Christmas brunch strata and Pookie’s Christmas ice cream cake.
November 30, 2022 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Twice Baked Potatoes
Lifestyle
All eyes on the potatoes
Food writer Holly Ebel says not the fanciest vegetable, the versatile potato can be dressed up as a delicious dish.
November 29, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
Amish Kitchen — Lovina Eicher column sig
Lifestyle
Happy Thanksgiving from Lovina
We too often take everything for granted. God has been good to us! Let us not only thank him on Thanksgiving Day, but every day, for all his blessings.
November 29, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
A church car? You’ve got to be kidding!
Columnist Dave Ramsey says mom's questionable financial judgment needs to be addressed before giving her any help.
November 29, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey