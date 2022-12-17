Winter solstice service with Olive Branch Community

Join Olive Branch Community (ELCA) at 6-7 p.m. Dec. 19, for Behold the Night, a contemplative service of poetry, silence and song. There are gifts here in the dark. The Rev. Lisa Janke and musician Richard Bruxvoort Colligan will lead the event at Gray Duck Theater at 619 Sixth Ave. NW for a time of rich quietness in friendly company. This service may be especially meaningful for those of us processing grief or going through deep change. All are welcome.

