Lifestyle
Winter solstice service with Olive Branch Community

December 17, 2022 12:00 AM
December 17, 2022 12:00 AM
Join Olive Branch Community (ELCA) at 6-7 p.m. Dec. 19, for Behold the Night, a contemplative service of poetry, silence and song. There are gifts here in the dark. The Rev. Lisa Janke and musician Richard Bruxvoort Colligan will lead the event at Gray Duck Theater at 619 Sixth Ave. NW for a time of rich quietness in friendly company. This service may be especially meaningful for those of us processing grief or going through deep change. All are welcome.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

