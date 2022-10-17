We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
With winter coming, these plants have gardens covered

Members of the Backyard Bounty Urban Homesteaders group toured gardens Sunday for cover crop ideas.

Cover Crops 039.JPG
Matthew Vetting, front, leads a group past a patch of cilantro on a tour of his home garden in southeast Rochester. Vetting hosted members of the Backyard Bounty Urban Homesteaders group Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, to show them cover crops he uses on his gardens.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
October 17, 2022 08:50 AM
ROCHESTER — Cold weather is settling in, but that doesn’t mean outside gardening work is done.

Gardeners agree leaving bare soil isn’t a best practice for soil health next year.

The solution? Cover crops.

When Matthew Vetting harvested his garlic in July, he planted Daikon radishes. Even after a couple frosts, the radish plants were still in bloom Sunday.

“If it was warmer, you’d see the bees all over them,” Vetting told a group touring his garden at his Southeast Rochester home Sunday.

The tour and demonstration was scheduled and sponsored by the Backyard Bounty Urban Homesteading Meetup group . Members of the group toured Vetting’s outdoor property and garden. Vetting had his home built with resilient and sustainable technologies to make it an energy net-zero home. Robust gardens add another layer of self sufficiency, he said.

Heidi Kass, who coordinates the group, brought buckwheat seeds she harvested from a late summer cover crop she planted. Kass said she planted the crop in the summer and it went to seed, which she plans to use and share for next year.

Kass said people who don’t want the extra work of harvesting a crop can plant crops like buckwheat later in the growing season such as August and September. The first frost will likely kill off the plants before they go to seed.

“If it’s just blooming, the frost will take care of it,” Kass said.

The buckwheat will still offer the benefits of preventing weeds, keeping the soil oxygenated and teeming with life from the roots the plants produce. It also adds nutrients to the soil once they die off.

Another popular late-season cover crop is cilantro. Vetting planted a garden bed with cilantro after harvesting onions and garlic in January and August. He said having cilantro available late in the year when peppers and tomatoes are ripe is good timing for salsa makers.

Vetting won’t harvest the Daikon radishes he planted. They’ve already done what he needed them to do — feed his bees, pull nutrients from deep in the soil to the surface and keep a garden bed covered.

Instead, he will cover the plants in the spring, add compost and plant potatoes.

Cover crops 059.JPG
Matthew Vetting, right, points to a swath of Daikon radishes on a tour of his garden in southeast Rochester on Sunday Oct. 16, 2022. Vetting planted the radishes on spots where he grew garlic and onions which he harvested mid summer this year. The radishes covered the garden space left bare by the harvest.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Although cover crops are a best practice in gardening, they still haven’t taken root more widely. One reason is because they can take extra work to keep from going to seed and returning next spring.

“You don’t want it to come back and haunt you next year,” Kass said.

On a large scale that effort might not always be economical. Even on a smaller scale, it can still be extra work.

“It’s like all our energy goes into the spring planting and when it comes to mid year, we just don’t have the motivation,” Kass said.

This late in the year, Kass suggests covering bare soil with mulch.

“It will keep your soil cool, it will keep down weeds,” she said.

Cover Crops 067.JPG
Matthew Vetting, right, pulls up a Daikon radish in his garden in southeast Rochester on Sunday Oct. 16, 2022. Vetting planted the radishes on spots where he grew garlic and onions which he harvested mid summer this year. The radishes covered the garden space left bare by the harvest.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
