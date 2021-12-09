Women's Connection luncheon is Tuesday

Rochester Women’s Connection will have its Christmas luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Eagles Club, 917 15th Ave. SE.

The luncheon will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The topic for speaker Barbara Hoffner, of Madison, Wisconsin, will be “Walking This Marathon of Life.”

Cost is $15 per person and reservations must be made by Saturday by calling 507-288-1144 or emailing mploetz@hbcsc.net . Reservations must be kept, canceled or given to a friend.

Vocal group Cantus brings Christmas show to Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS — The vocal ensemble Cantus will brings its holiday concert "Christmas with Cantus: Three Tales of Christmas" to Rochester for the first time.

The concert weaves three holiday stories together with carols and story narration.

Rochester's performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Zumbro Lutheran Church. Ten other performances are scheduled throughout the Twin Cities.

Tickets are $34 for adults and $5 for students. For tickets, go to www.cantussings.org or call 612-435-0055.

