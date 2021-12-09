SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Women's Connection luncheon is Tuesday

The luncheon will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30.

By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 08, 2021 11:00 PM
Rochester Women’s Connection will have its Christmas luncheon on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at the Eagles Club, 917 15th Ave. SE.

The luncheon will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The topic for speaker Barbara Hoffner, of Madison, Wisconsin, will be “Walking This Marathon of Life.”

Cost is $15 per person and reservations must be made by Saturday by calling 507-288-1144 or emailing mploetz@hbcsc.net . Reservations must be kept, canceled or given to a friend.

Vocal group Cantus brings Christmas show to Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS — The vocal ensemble Cantus will brings its holiday concert "Christmas with Cantus: Three Tales of Christmas" to Rochester for the first time.

The concert weaves three holiday stories together with carols and story narration.

Rochester's performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Zumbro Lutheran Church. Ten other performances are scheduled throughout the Twin Cities.

Tickets are $34 for adults and $5 for students. For tickets, go to www.cantussings.org or call 612-435-0055.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

