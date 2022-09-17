We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, September 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Worship at historic Lenora Church

Faith Focus graphic
Opinion by Staff reports
September 17, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A worship service will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the historic Lenora United Methodist Church.

The church is located at 38571 Dovetail Road, Lenora, in rural Fillmore County near Canton and is handicap accessible.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

Related Topics: FAITH
Opinion by Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
SW DIAGRAM FOR SEPT 16-18, 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Summer is unwinding, and so is the Great Celestial Dragon
Draco's brightest star, Thuban, was once and will again be our north star.
September 16, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch
Tammy Swift online col sig revised 3-16-21.jpg
Lifestyle
Aided by a new 'miracle' drug, I gave up sugar for two weeks and this is what happened
How would I cope without sugar, my constant companion when feeling sad, mad, tired or lonely? When life was too much, what would I do without Betty Crocker, my good friends at the Reese’s factory and Ben and Jerry? Was I supposed to just sit there, gnaw through celery sticks and FEEL things?
September 15, 2022 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
Little Thistle Chill.JPG
Lifestyle
THC-infused beer debuts in Rochester
Little Thistle released Chill Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. It’s the first THC-infused beverage from any of the breweries in Minnesota’s third largest city.
September 14, 2022 01:47 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
White chicken chili 1.jpg
Lifestyle
This White Chicken Chili is the perfect bowl of comfort to ease you into fall
Sauteed onions, tender chicken and a touch of heat make this simple recipe a crowd-pleaser.
September 14, 2022 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello