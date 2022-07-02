Marcos Freitas Gudmundson’s style plays homage to his Brazilian heritage, peppered with bold patterns and colorful hues. Since the pandemic, he’s traded his dapper Mayo Clinic office duds for more relaxed work-from-home apparel, but he still finds value in ensuring his wardrobe honors his personal identity. “Wearing clothes that translates to who I am is a priority,” he says.

Marcos moved to Rochester from Brazil in 2016 and married his now-husband, Nick. “It was a significant change in culture, language, work, family, friends, etc., but adapting has been a great learning experience.”

He sings in a church choir and enjoys dance, music, movies, theater, hiking, meeting new people, and good wine. “I love to live life in the most relaxing way. Life can be hard sometimes, but I decide to make it good.”

Describe your style.

A mix of classic/modern Brazilian.

How do those in your close circle characterize your look?

My younger brother always says, "You are insane with your outfits." He often forgets that he is my inspiration on many levels. (He is a fashion designer in Brazil.)

Marcos Freitas Gudmundson on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Approach to your personal fashion sense?

I always go with items that make me feel confident and boost my self-esteem. I believe that you are what you wear.

What does a typical day of attire look like for you? Does your job have any impact?

Working from home 100% of the time now, it has changed drastically. When I was working in a formal office, I enjoyed wearing bow ties and vests, usually with warm and summery colors.

Today, I prioritize wearing more comfortable clothes and protecting myself from the freezing Minnesota winter.

How is happiness related to what you wear?

I believe that everything in this life is about evolution, and we need to tirelessly seek things that make us happy. For me, style is connected to that in many ways.

Marcos Freitas Gudmundson on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Best wardrobe purchase you’ve ever made?

My heeled, burgundy patent leather Chelsea boots with pointed toes.

Do you own any family heirlooms or particularly sentimental items?

Besides my wedding ring, I’d say an old crucifix from my home country.

Favorite fabrics?

I love comfortable fabrics — silk and linen, for example.

Summer staples?

Bandanna, shorts and a nice tank top.

How do you level-up a basic look?

When I need a confidence boost, I always sport a fancy accessory.

How does hair/accessories play a role in your daily get-ready routine?

It plays a significant role. I need to get my hair precisely on point, and I like to wear a second ring, my cross necklace, and if I am wearing a suit, I always add my brooch and a coordinating pocket square.

Marcos Freitas Gudmundson on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Most surprising thing in your wardrobe?

My jean overalls.

Any items you just can't seem to part with?

My bow tie and vest collection; I found many ways to wear them even on a hot summer day. In the fall/winter/spring, I cannot let go of my turtlenecks — I have them in every color.

Fill in the blank: Every Minnesotan have ___ in their closet.

A nice turtleneck.

Thoughts on Rochester's scene?

Rochester has a unique style because of the exposure of so many people worldwide; we can see some attractive outfits and some personality now and then. Generally, I would like to see more diversity in looks.

Marcos Freitas Gudmundson on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.