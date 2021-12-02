Lights? You got 'em, we want to see 'em
Send us your address and a picture and we'll include it on our annual map of the city's best. That will also get your display into a contest in which the public will vote on its favorite display.
Rochester has some pretty spectacular holiday light displays. From rigid lines outlining every window, doorway and roof line, to the music-coordinated animated blow-ups, there's something for everyone.
This year, the Post Bulletin has partnered with Arrow Hardware & Paint to host the Rochester Holiday Lights Display Contest. The winner will receive a $250 gift card to Arrow Hardware.
To enter your display in the contest, which the public will vote on its favorite display, go to www.postbulletin.com/holiday-lights-contest.
Deadline to enter is noon Friday, Dec. 10. Voting ends at noon Friday, Dec. 17.
For those with a full tank of gas and hot chocolate for everyone in their vehicle, an interactive map will be created to see all the wonderful displays, so stay tuned!