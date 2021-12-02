Lights? You got 'em, we want to see 'em

Rochester has some pretty spectacular holiday light displays. From rigid lines outlining every window, doorway and roof line, to the music-coordinated animated blow-ups, there's something for everyone.

This year, the Post Bulletin has partnered with Arrow Hardware & Paint to host the Rochester Holiday Lights Display Contest. The winner will receive a $250 gift card to Arrow Hardware.

To enter your display in the contest, which the public will vote on its favorite display, go to www.postbulletin.com/holiday-lights-contest.

Deadline to enter is noon Friday, Dec. 10. Voting ends at noon Friday, Dec. 17.

For those with a full tank of gas and hot chocolate for everyone in their vehicle, an interactive map will be created to see all the wonderful displays, so stay tuned!