100521-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-00323.jpg
Local
Recap: Rochester School Board provides mid-year review of Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel
Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.
Screenshot 2021-12-30 145023.jpg
Local
Live coverage: Justice for Kokou "Christopher" Fiafonou rally in Austin
A rally to demand justice for Kokou "Christopher" Fiafonou is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at the Austin Police Department.
December 30, 2021 01:33 PM

Latest Headlines

